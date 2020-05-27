Here in the Monadnock region, residents are some of the craftiest and most resourceful folks in New England. Small business owners sell trinkets and treats unique to New Hampshire; their attention to detail and knowledge of where their products are sourced from is very important to everyone – customers and business owners alike.
Buying all-natural, chemical free products is not only better for the environment, but for the overall human experience. Commodities we use every day – beauty products, home goods, even food – contain carcinogens and other toxic ingredients, contributing to the deterioration of our bodies and may even encourage cancer. Small business owners in the Monadnock region are extremely aware of this and go to great lengths to ensure their products are chemical free.
Shops like Alpine Angels Goat’s Milk Soap in Mason, Holland Homestead Farm in Hillsborough and The Foxy Goat in Marlow are all excellent spots for locally grown remedies and everyday products including soaps, lotions, scrubs, essential oils and more.
Heidi Hurt, owner of The Purple Goat: A Natural Goods Company in Swanzey takes her chemical-free products very seriously. She has been selling her all-natural products online since 2016, and opened a physical shop in late 2018. The motivation behind creating her business stemmed from her mother passing away from cancer. After doing some thorough research, Hurt realized just how often we come in contact with chemicals in our everyday products.
“I was so surprised to see so many harmful chemicals in my everyday body and beauty products,” she said. “I started looking for toxic-free products only to find out that, at the time, the selection was slim. Since then, many more consumers have been educated and the demand for cruelty free and toxic-free products has grown.”
The Purple Goat sells a variety of products, from lotions to bath bombs, candles, lotions, essential oils and scrubs. Its top three sellers are handmade artisan soaps, amica gel and shea butter body lotions. The shop has over 50 soaps made with olive oil or sustainable palm oil. Several of the artisan soaps are made with goat’s milk and come scented and unscented. All of The Purple Goat’s products are cruelty free and PeTA Without Bunnies certified.
“Each soap has a different recipe,” Hurt said.
Despite being down in sales due to the pandemic, Hurt has seen some of the highest quantity of online sales since opening her store. Recently, she began offering curbside pickup and local delivery within a 10-mile radius of the shop. As of late, The Purple Goat is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the foreseeable future.
Hurt’s creative side really shines in her marketing, and she thought of a few ways to continue to grow her customer base during these chaotic times in retail. In addition to releasing bi-monthly sales on its social media platforms, The Purple Goat team just released a monthly Mystery Box – each box comes with a handmade soap, mini lotion, mini body wash and an eight-ounce candle. The fragrance in the box is the mystery; customers get a surprise scent only available in the mystery box every month. If customers buy every mystery box from June until December, they will get a free gift in their December box! June’s Mystery Box is available now through May 31.
Hurt’s ultimate goal is to own a goat and lavender farm, making it infinitely easier to cultivate raw materials instead of sourcing them from several bulk supplies. Until then, she will continue to produce products that are high quality, natural and free of parabens, dyes, toxins and other harmful chemicals.
For more information, visit thepurplegoat.shop.