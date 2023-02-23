This is the first in a series of articles designed to provide an introductory understanding of acupuncture and its related modalities in the context of classical Chinese medicine. The information is for educational purposes only and not intended as advice, for self-diagnosis or to replace medical care.

A common question posed to acupuncturists from our prospective patients is, “can acupuncture or herbs help me with ________?” The blank can be filled in with physical ailments, such as pain from arthritis or discomfort from seasonal allergies, the mental/emotional effects of anxiety or depression, and even the confounding effects of autoimmune disorders.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.