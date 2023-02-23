This is the first in a series of articles designed to provide an introductory understanding of acupuncture and its related modalities in the context of classical Chinese medicine. The information is for educational purposes only and not intended as advice, for self-diagnosis or to replace medical care.
A common question posed to acupuncturists from our prospective patients is, “can acupuncture or herbs help me with ________?” The blank can be filled in with physical ailments, such as pain from arthritis or discomfort from seasonal allergies, the mental/emotional effects of anxiety or depression, and even the confounding effects of autoimmune disorders.
The short answer is that the positive benefits of this ancient medicine cover a broad range of conditions, many backed by research, but we acupuncturists are also compelled to explain the paradigm of Chinese medicine as compared to conventional Western medicine and the distinct methods we use to arrive at a differential diagnosis and determine a treatment plan. So, let’s start there.
One of the foundational precepts learned in studying the theory of Chinese medicine is “same disease, different treatment; different disease, same treatment” or yi bing tong zhi; tong bing yi zhi. What this means is that each person has a unique expression of “dis-ease” which needs to be taken into consideration when making a diagnosis and formulating a treatment plan. With acupuncture, as compared to Western medicine, there is no standardized treatment of a particular illness, because we are not treating an illness per se; we are treating each person based on their individual constitution and particular “pattern of disharmony”, a term you might hear when working with your acupuncturist.
Patterns of disharmony are the diagnoses an acupuncturist identifies after a thorough intake and exam, and creating chart notes with signs, symptoms and other relevant patient information. As compared to a visit with your primary care physician, an initial appointment can last anywhere from 60 to 90 minutes or more, depending on the chronicity and complexity of your reason for a visit. We listen not only to your words, but the tone and pitch of your voice, we observe your physical and energetic structure, and feel the volume and quality of specific pulse points on each of your wrists.
This amount of time is necessary to get to know you as a whole person. We then put together a comprehensive picture of how your twelve bodily organ systems, organized into meridians or channels, are functioning as the integrative whole of your physical body, mind and emotions, and spirit, by which we mean your unique presence. What is happening in the interior of your body reflects on the exterior and we are trained to detect subtle signs and listen for corresponding symptoms to arrive at a working diagnosis.
Two core concepts that are central to how diagnoses are made in Chinese medicine are Qi and Yin-Yang, terms you may be familiar with from Eastern philosophy. (We’ll focus on Qi this month and save Yin-Yang for a future column). Qi, also known as Chi or Ki, can be generally defined as the vital energy or life force that is responsible for animating everything from the rotation of the earth down to subatomic particles; importantly, it is also what our bodily processes rely on to function smoothly and harmoniously, from the deep cellular level outward to our mental and emotional states.
A pattern of disharmony arises when there is a prolonged imbalance in the dynamic, health-affirming activity of the Qi that flows through each of us as we go about tending to our activities of daily living. Too much or too little of what is good for us (or not so good!) will eventually catch up with us as a disruption in some form or function.
With this brief primer, let’s see how to apply this concept of Qi to a patient who is seeking adjunctive treatment for depression and look at diagnosis and treatment through the lens of an acupuncturist.
In conventional medicine, there are multiple diagnoses and subtypes designated in the DSM-V that are assigned to depression. Physicians and mental healthcare providers use this reference to distinguish the signs and symptoms of patients with this mood disorder. Common treatment methods include prescription anti-depressants and talk or cognitive behavioral therapies, to name just a few. Frequently, though, patients don’t find the relief they are expecting or may experience negative side-effects from the anti-depressants; depression is multi-faceted and the root mechanisms are still not totally understood.
Now back to the original fill-in-the-blank question, “can acupuncture and herbal medicine treat depression?” An answer from an acupuncturist might include the explanation that while our scope of practice does not allow us to specifically treat a Western mental health condition — as we must be clear that we are not therapists or mental health counselors — the holistic practice of Chinese medicine is designed to treat the whole person in body/mind/spirit, and can most certainly act as a compliment and support for the mental health counseling or medication a patient receives.
To give an example, let’s look at what a diagnosis and treatment plan for a patient with a complaint of depression, who is under the care of a mental health practitioner, might look like in a simplified way to illustrate these points.
Sarah has been feeling sluggish for the past 6-8 weeks, not long after the time change in November. Her sleep is so-so; she says she needs 9 or 10 hours to feel refreshed these days and becomes short of breath on her short walk to work. She speaks softly, slowly and occasionally pauses to rest; the pulses on her right wrist feel light and soft. Sarah also reports her co-workers keep telling her to smile, which she can only hold for a moment since it doesn’t feel natural. She feels really depressed and has for a long time.
If we consider the earlier core concepts, you will notice that there is a clear disharmony in Sarah’s Qi, as she is lacking the very vitality that healthy Qi supplies. Her need for additional sleep, shortness of breath and pauses while speaking, all seem to show signs of low energy, so we know that we are dealing with a pattern of what an acupuncturist would call Qi Deficiency.
While that is a very general pattern of disharmony, we look for clues about what organ systems might need the most Qi. The radial pulse quality on her right side and her soft voice, in context with the other signs and symptoms, often indicate the Lung organ system, so we can add that to the pattern and come up with: Lung Qi Deficiency.
With this diagnosis, her acupuncturist will then create a treatment plan that consists of specific acupuncture points on the body that correspond to building Sarah’s Lung Qi, perhaps give her a take-home formula of Chinese herbs to support specific Lung functions, suggest dietary and nutritional recommendations for her, or demonstrate simple Qi Gong exercises that can rebuild Qi and not exhaust her further.
While this treatment is designed to put Sarah on the pathway to healing, other patients seeking relief from depression can present with signs and symptoms that are diametrically different and naturally require a treatment plan tailored to their specific needs. The commonality would be to expect a series of treatments, perhaps 1-to-2 per week at the beginning, which will evolve in concert with the quality and quantity of the health-promoting changes that occur.
If you wish, your acupuncturist can collaborate with other medical providers such as your primary care physician and/or licensed mental health counselor, when you give your written consent. Conversely, we can also work with you to coordinate care if you first visit an acupuncturist and are in need of additional medical intervention. Please note that all licensed acupuncturists in New Hampshire are board-certified by a national governing body and patient safety is always a top priority.
There are 12 licensed acupuncturists in the Monadnock region and 50 statewide. To find one close to you, please refer to the directory on the New Hampshire Acupuncture & Asian Medicine Association website @ www.NHAAMA.org.
Next month we’ll discuss acupuncture and the role it can play in relieving pain.
If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text NH Rapid Response Access Point at 833-710-6477 or visit www.nh988.com. This is a 24-hour hotline.
Wendy Neely Seale, MAC, MOM, is a Board-Certified Licensed Acupuncturist and owner of Citizen Acupuncture & Herbal Rx in Peterborough. Email wendy@citizenacupuncture.com or call 603-267-0770.
