Acupuncture and Pain Relief

This is the second in a series of articles designed to provide an introductory understanding of acupuncture and its related modalities in the context of classical Chinese medicine. The first article, discussing acupuncture and depression, appeared in the February 23rd issue. The following information is for educational purposes only and not intended as advice, for self-diagnosis or to replace medical care.
Pain is a universal phenomenon. And for far too many of us, it is a fact of daily living. Finding effective relief can prove difficult, despite the extensive focus and efforts our healthcare system and pharmaceutical industry put towards treating pain. Does this sound…painfully familiar to you?
If so, you might be interested that within most medical paradigms, pain is considered a symptom and not a disease.
At the most basic level, pain functions as a neurochemical messenger to the brain which informs us to stop, slow down, take it easy, or get our hand off the hot burner right now. Pain can be acute, chronic, or episodic and can occur seasonally or even depending on what is happening with the weather on any particular day. You’ve probably heard aging family members remark how pain from old injuries acts up on rainy days, or how warmer, sunny days really help with the stiffness from arthritis.
Pain is also an entirely subjective experience; no two people respond the same to the external or internal stimuli that generate a pain response.
Collectively, though, we spend billions of dollars every year in the management of pain. And it is well known that when it comes to certain pharmaceutical solutions, such as opioids, the cost of dependency, addiction or overdose can be far greater than the short-term benefits. Even the everyday over-the-counter pain relief medications are not without risk, as long-term use or higher than recommended doses of ibuprofen and acetaminophen can cause stomach, kidney and/or liver damage.
What, then, are we to do to ease the physical aches and pains inextricably linked to our vulnerable human body? Enter acupuncture and the conversation around treating pain can change from one where the proverbial cure is (sometimes) worse than the initial suffering, to one in which the intention of the treatment is designed to promote overall health and an increased sense of wellbeing.
Acupuncture is rapidly becoming accepted as a mainstream treatment for pain. What the East Asian world has known for millennia has now gained enough momentum in conventional medicine that there is a considerable — and growing — evidence base. For instance, if you plug the search words “acupuncture” and “[knee, low back, neck, wrist, etc.] pain” into Google Scholar, thousands of articles are returned. This shows how our greater healthcare industry has given credence to the efficacy of acupuncture, either as a standalone treatment or in tandem with complementary therapies for an integrative, multimodal solution.
Insurance companies increasingly offer acupuncture benefits that often include conditions related to what they call “neuromusculoskeletal pain”, a catch-all term that encompasses pain involving such structures as nerves, muscles, bones and connective tissue. Think migraines, sciatica, osteoarthritis, and even pain from cancer treatments or autoimmune conditions, to name a few all-to-familiar sources of pain that don’t always respond to pharmaceutical solutions.
Many acupuncturists even specialize in the relief of pain. As this is a whole-person medicine, we diagnose at the constitutional level looking for patterns of disharmony that point to a root cause. While we are aiming for symptom relief, the beauty of acupuncture is that it can treat more than just the symptom of pain. We could call these the positive side effects of the medicine!
So how do we acupuncturists actually treat pain? Almost all pain in Chinese medicine can be explained by the adage “where there is pain, there is no free flow; where there is free flow, there is no pain” or as we learn in our master’s programs, “bu tong ze tong; tong ze bu tong”. When we talk about flow, we are referring to the energetic movement of Qi through the channels or meridians of the body, which governs the movement of blood, lymph and other vital substances throughout the network of our physical structure.
Our job is to identify what and where the obstruction is and bring vital substances and the-all-important Qi back to that region so the pain subsides; we are also compelled to treat the aforementioned root cause, to prevent your pain from returning, reduce the duration and intensity you experiences and also encourage whole-body healing.
Let’s say that you have been having low back pain on-and-off for a few months and your standard OTC pain relief meds plus a trip to your PCP aren’t giving you the relief you desire. You might notice after your first or second acupuncture treatment that, in addition to more freedom of movement, you are sleeping better, your digestion has had a positive shift and you notice how much easier it is to turn your head and look over your shoulder while backing out of your driveway. Even your moods aren’t as quirky and you have more energy throughout the day.
The use of acupuncture needles or acupressure isn’t the only modality within Chinese or East Asian medicine that we use to treat pain. Herbal formulas can be tailored to a patient’s specific diagnosis to relieve pain symptoms, along with herbal-based topical remedies. We can also provide personalized nutritional or dietary recommendations and provide instruction in movement therapies such as Qi Gong and Tai Chi. These take-home practices can both boost recovery time and reduce the likelihood of recurrence of pain in the future.
There is great synergy in these multimodal approaches. It has been well researched that no one modality alone will effectively treat pain long term and combining two to three modalities is what provides the most enduring relief. For example, for those recovering from injuries, pairing acupuncture with chiropractic adjustments or targeted exercises from your physical therapist or yoga instructor can be highly beneficial — and better than just acupuncture alone. (And the use of conventional pain meds, whether OTC or by a doctor’s prescription, can often be another layer of relief in the management of pain).
The pairing of modalities in pain management is incredibly important. This year’s NH House Bill 303 was introduced to require that insurance companies cover a broader range of modalities (acupuncture, Qi Gong and Tai Chi are included) and with more sessions or visits per year. The bill was co-authored by Rep. Dr. David Nagel, MD, a physiatrist, acupuncturist, and chronic pain specialist who wrote the book, Needless Suffering: How Society Fails Those with Chronic Pain. The New Hampshire Acupuncture and Asian Medicine Association (NHAAMA) is one of the bill’s many supporters.
If you have been searching for relief from your unique experience of pain, an appointment with a licensed acupuncturist is a good place to start. We are compassionate caregivers who can help you determine the right combination of in-office treatments and at-home practices, and also provide referrals when needed. Acupuncture and its related modalities are a safe, wholesome, patient-centric, solution for pain.
Next month we’ll discuss acupuncture’s NADA protocol and the role it can play in managing stress and assisting in the treatment of trauma and addiction.
