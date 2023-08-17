Acupucture and Stress Relief

This is the third in a series of articles designed to provide an introductory understanding of acupuncture and the health benefits it can provide. The following information is for educational purposes only and not intended to replace medical care.
It’s that time of year again. The weather has shifted into cooler, more pleasant days and the smell of fall is in the air. Ahhhh. Along with this, though, comes the inevitable tapering off of lazy summer days and the ramping up of the to-do list for back-to-school preparations or a return to the office routine and “business as usual”. Just the thought of this can get the heart pumping, nerves jangling and the mind a-racing!
Stress. These all-too-familiar hallmarks of our bodies mobilizing adrenaline and cortisol to ready us for the myriad tasks ahead can feel motivating and exhilarating for a time and are absolutely necessary to spur us into action. This is the good kind of stress and gives us that awake and alert state of being in which we are on-task and feeling good about our productivity.
Too often though, especially in a culture that emphasizes being “always on”, our bodies can get hooked on that rush of stress hormones past the point where it is healthy, very much like the concept of diminishing returns. This is now the bad kind of stress, and it disconnects us from the natural and needed rhythm of slowing down, noticing our breath and giving our thinking minds (and bodies) a rest. Let’s practice that now.
Pause. Find a comfortable seated position and put both of your feet on the ground. Close your eyes for a few moments and wiggle your toes. Put your hand just below your navel and inhale so your belly expands, then exhale fully. Do this a few times and notice how your heart rate slows down and how your body now feels a bit softer. How often throughout the day (or week) do you take the time to check in with yourself?
If you do some version of this even once a day, it is a valuable practice and please keep at it — if you don’t, please consider taking this small step towards reducing the effects of stress.
In Chinese medical terms, conscious breathwork like the above exercise is the most basic form of Qi Gong, an ancient practice designed to cultivate internal strength and resilience, and naturally combat stress. And from a Western perspective, you are taking time to down-regulate your nervous system, reduce levels of adrenaline and cortisol and become more present in your body — rather than letting your thoughts and to-do list take the lead.
Simple mindfulness practices like this are trending, but despite all of the books, podcasts, apps, workshops, etc., available to us, being in a “stressed out” state is unfortunately still the norm and too often a badge of honor.
In a previous article, we discussed acupuncture and the role it can play in pain relief by encouraging the free flow of Qi, our animating life force, throughout the body. Did you know that acupuncture can also, as a body/mind/spirit medicine, provide a respite from the “pains” of being in prolonged states of overwhelm, overthinking, and overworking, aka stress, which can eventually lead to feeling chronically fatigued, burned out or just “stuck” and unmotivated?
Licensed acupuncturists are well-versed in helping clients manage stress, and we understand and acknowledge that your experience of stress is unique to you, as common stressors affect people differently. For example, a big to-do list might be tantalizing to your colleague…and paralyzing to you! Likewise, the impact it will have on your health is also influenced by individual factors such as your constitutional makeup, what you eat, how much you exercise and how restorative your sleep is, to name just a few.
After gathering relevant signs, symptoms, and other information needed to make a differential diagnosis, we can create for you an individualized stress-management treatment plan. This can include weekly or bi-weekly acupuncture, in addition to lifestyle guidance based on the principles of Chinese medicine to support you between appointments.
We may suggest therapeutic dietary choices in tune with your constitution that are designed to build up your reserves or prescribe herbal formulations that have been used for centuries to promote the “smooth flow of Qi”. Instructions in meditative movement practices such as T’ai Chi or Qi Gong, to instill focus and calm presence, often round out the advice.
It’s well known even in Western mind-body medicine that our “psychology becomes our biology” and vice-versa, therefore managing your stress is an important preventive measure. Acupuncture is a safe and natural medicine that stimulates the body’s own self-healing and regulating mechanisms — and the health-affirming effects of treatments are cumulative.
Giving yourself the gift of acupuncture can go a long way in reminding your body how to smoothly shift from the stressed-out, always-on mentality to a more balanced and dynamic state of mind, in which you can effortlessly go with the flow. Ahhhh.
