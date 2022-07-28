A Thread of Beauty

A new wave of beautification process has hit the little city of Keene and it comes as a great substitute for waxing. This process is called “Eyebrow Threading” and is the core business of the NH Eyebrow Threading Salon located at the Center of Keene. The Salon is run by a wonderful woman by the name of Muna (featured working on a regular customer named Maddi), and her two daughters, Kusum and Kritika.
The family-owned business opened its doors five months ago and has been growing in popularity as the only Threading Salon within the area. Muna, the Matriarch of the Salon, comes here from Nepal and has been performing Eyebrow Threading off and on for over twenty years.
“I started when I was twenty-one, because there was no waxing there, only threading,” Muna said when asked how she got into the profession.
So just what is Eyebrow Threading anyway?
The term, for most people, sounds as if you are threading a needle and string through the skin of your eyebrows, but not quite. In reality, Eyebrow Threading is a unique form of hair removal that originates in Eastern cultures like India and Iran. In its history, it was seen as a rite of passage into womanhood and while this cultural practice has been performed in those areas for centuries, the age-old tradition has only recently found its way to the states.
Simple, yet eloquent, the process consists of disinfecting the work area of the skin, loosely looping a string around one’s neck and fingers to create a form of tension between three intersecting pieces of the same string, and then repeatedly plucking hairs out using the focal point to do so. Once complete, the eyebrows and edges of the face are massaged into a soothing rest to ease irritation. Watching the process in real-time is far more impressive, as Muna is fast as lightning and the procedure takes a matter of minutes to complete.
And it’s not just eyebrows that the string can pluck, in fact, Muna removes hair from just about anywhere: lips, cheeks, neck, arms, armpits, etc. The procedure is the same and only takes as long as you have hairs on your body.
But does it hurt? According to Muna and her clients, who remarked that she has a tender and magic touch, the answer is a resounding no. She did note that if your skin is very sensitive, it may feel like a quick pinch and become irritated after, though it’s not very common.
Along with Threading, the Salon also provides eyebrow tint, and in the future, some limited Henna tattooing by Kusum.
If you want to give this waxing alternative a try, or just join Muna in the AC on these hot summer days, NH Eyebrow Threading can be found on the Gilbo Avenue side of the Center at Colony Mill, a few doors down from the Indian King Framery and Penelope’s. The Salon takes appointments as well as walk-ins and can be reached at nheyebrowsthreading@gmail.com or by calling 603-803-125 any time on Tuesday through Saturday, between the hours of 10 am to 6 pm.
