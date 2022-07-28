A Thread of Beauty

Muna threading a client’s eyebrows.

 Nathan Bagster

A new wave of beautification process has hit the little city of Keene and it comes as a great substitute for waxing. This process is called “Eyebrow Threading” and is the core business of the NH Eyebrow Threading Salon located at the Center of Keene. The Salon is run by a wonderful woman by the name of Muna (featured working on a regular customer named Maddi), and her two daughters, Kusum and Kritika.

The family-owned business opened its doors five months ago and has been growing in popularity as the only Threading Salon within the area. Muna, the Matriarch of the Salon, comes here from Nepal and has been performing Eyebrow Threading off and on for over twenty years.

