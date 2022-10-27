As we roll into the latter half of October and near All Hallows Eve, fall events are in full swing across the Monadnock region. One such festive event is the Annual Pumpkin Plunge for families being held at the Keene YMCA.

This year marks the 8th for the plunge and the folks over at the YMCA are excited to play host to it once again. “It’s a fun family event” Senior Program Director Kelly Fluette said when discussing the event, “Come swim with some pumpkins in the pool and play games!”

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.