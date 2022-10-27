As we roll into the latter half of October and near All Hallows Eve, fall events are in full swing across the Monadnock region. One such festive event is the Annual Pumpkin Plunge for families being held at the Keene YMCA.
This year marks the 8th for the plunge and the folks over at the YMCA are excited to play host to it once again. “It’s a fun family event” Senior Program Director Kelly Fluette said when discussing the event, “Come swim with some pumpkins in the pool and play games!”
So, what do you need to attend?
A good attitude and a gourd. While YMCA will be providing a few pumpkins, it is recommended that people looking to join in the fun bring their own personalized pumpkins. Alongside the plunge, the staff will be planning a handful of fun and quirky side games for folks to enjoy while drying off or getting wet again.
When asked about attendance, Fleuette remarked that after the last few years of dealing with COVID, it has become difficult to gauge the level of people who may turn out. She and the staff are keeping their hopes up though, as she mentioned “It’s not often there’s a chance to swim with pumpkins, so we hope that a fair amount of people will attend and just have a good time with their kids.”
The Pumpkin plunge will be held in the Aquatics Center of the YMCA, which is located at 200 Summit Road in Keene, NH. The event date is October 28th, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and cover the whole family and can be purchased at the front desk. Members get in for free!
