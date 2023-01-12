A Day of Remembrance and Looking Ahead

This upcoming Monday we recognize Martin Luther King Day, a remembrance of a great leader that fought against civil injustice. In regard to that, The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH will be holding its 9th annual “Celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.; Justice Everywhere” event.
The event is aimed to gather individuals in a place of respect, to honor the values that Dr. King, Jr. stood for, as well as reflect on their own commitments to those ideals. The spotlight this year will be on Dr. King’s exhortation, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” and will focus on environmental justice. To that end, a special keynote speaker has been invited to attend: leading Environmentalist and Environmental Activist, Aaron Mair.
Mair is known for being a national wilderness advocate and Environmental Justice Pioneer, with over 40 years of activism under his belt. Notably known for his work on the Albany New York Solid Waste Energy Recovery System (A.N.S.W.E.R.S.) shutdown and litigation, Mair has also been a member, and served on the national board of directors, of the Sierra Club (an environmental organization with chapters across the country) as its 57th president.
This year will be his first time visiting the event, as well as speaking, though it isn’t nearly his first time bringing his voice to the state, “New Hampshire is a common place for me to travel through. It’s within a Goldilocks zone of hardwoods and forests that are essential to the eco-movement.” Mair went on to describe that many of our resources here in New Hampshire are becoming more vital as signs of Global Warming continue to increase. “Much of my focus is here. A lot of these lands are in private and public hands and will be key to extreme weather events, as the impact here will be lesser than in other places as things get worse.”
When asked how Environmental Justice and Martin Luther King come together, Mair explained that “Most people know that he fought for civil rights, and for the active desegregation that came along with the Jim Crow South. What they don’t know, is how these separate but equal laws set up a framework that would affect the later outcomes of life in communities.” He continued, detailing how decisions made to the land like the placement of dumps, parks, etc. could affect the wealth and value of your community.
“There was a study by Dr. Ben Chaves in 1987, who pioneered studies on the discriminatory effects of land usage. His work found that many African American communities were being negatively affected by this. They had no parks, proper garbage disposal, or other amenities that wealthier white communities had.” He went on to describe that the conclusions of Chaves’s work pointed to other wealth, class, and social status disparities and that many communities were being treated unequally based on race.
Continuing, Mair explained how this birthed Environmental Justice, “What it did was systematically reveal cases where environmental policy and race had a large connection, and that tied into Dr. King’s work. Recreation, land use, general health. They recognized these same patterns in Jim Crow laws, meaning who can live in what land and how they can live.”
Tying it all together, Mair described how critical New Hampshire is to these ideas and how they relate back to Environmental Racism, the modern poor people movement, and climate change. He then explained that, together, we can affect the climate movement, by engaging the environment, and each other, as one.
At the event, Mair plans to discuss his own work, ‘Shades of justice: building a diverse and inclusive environmental movement,’ which he explained in short detail, “My talk deals with the critical points of inequality, when we were seeking laws about this, and how your race matters. It leads into and draws on my journey, on how I’m connected to these things. I discuss how I look at my daughter and the current generation, as well as the world we are leaving them. How agriculture was in my family until they came here during the great migration, owned land, and were forced out of it. My ties to the culture of nature, and the environment, which has been lost in current-day stigmas. All these things.”
“My goal is to lay all the hard conversations on the table and bring them together into the deeper story. When we start looking at all of these problems as a whole, you can see the interplay within them, and hopefully, it creates an area to discuss.” Mair finished.
To hear Mair’s speech in his own words (far more in-depth and powerful), join him and many others this January 16th at the Park Theatre. Admission is free and there will be a Livestream option offered at parkyoutube.com. There will also be a performance by the Jaffrey-Rindge school choruses, as well as a reception and exhibit following the ceremony. For information, go to theparktheatre.org
