A Day of Remembrance and Looking Ahead

This upcoming Monday we recognize Martin Luther King Day, a remembrance of a great leader that fought against civil injustice. In regard to that, The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH will be holding its 9th annual “Celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.; Justice Everywhere” event.

The event is aimed to gather individuals in a place of respect, to honor the values that Dr. King, Jr. stood for, as well as reflect on their own commitments to those ideals. The spotlight this year will be on Dr. King’s exhortation, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” and will focus on environmental justice. To that end, a special keynote speaker has been invited to attend: leading Environmentalist and Environmental Activist, Aaron Mair.

