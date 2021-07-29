Bobcats in the Region

I’ve been an outdoor person all my life and because of those activities I’ve seen a lot of wildlife up close, but it was only a few years ago that I saw my first bobcat in the wild, not just on a game camera photo. On the other hand, my wife, who is not an outdoor person, saw one recently on the side of Route 12 while driving to work. Bobcat sightings are becoming more and more common because there are more and more of them.
How many of them are there in New Hampshire? According to wildlife biologists the number is somewhere around 1,400. That’s up from a low of about 150 thirty years ago. The estimate is based on the territorial needs of the species. A bobcat needs about 15 square miles of habitat.
Those wild cats aren’t evenly distributed throughout the state, however. The hotspot of bobcat activity has always been here in the Southwest corner of the state. Today’s high population centers include the Monadnock Region, the Lakes Region and the Connecticut River Valley, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Part of the reason the bobcat population reached its low point in the 1980s was the bounty the state paid for killing them for 164 years – from 1809 until 1973. The bounty was due to the belief the animals preyed on desirable wildlife and livestock Habitat change was another factor in the decline. As abandoned farmland was replaced by mature forest the animals lost some of their favorite prey species like cottontail rabbits.
The state reacted to the low population numbers by protecting the animal from hunting and trapping in 1989. Bobcats also adapted to the habitat change by finding new prey species, which now include the recently restored wild turkey.
Although they do stalk prey, much like a housecat, bobcats are primarily ambush hunters that wait in hiding. Prey species range from mice to deer and include just about everything in between. One reason for the increase in bobcat sightings is the attraction of concentrations of prey animals at birdfeeders.
Although bigger than the typical housecat, bobcats are not particularly large. Males average 27 pounds and females weigh in at 17. The largest recorded New Hampshire bobcat was 51 pounds and a road killed male in 2017 tipped the scale at 45 pounds, according to Fish and Game. If you see one and aren’t sure if it’s a housecat, be advised there aren’t any spotted housecats. If it’s spotted, has tufted ears and cheek ruffs, it’s a bobcat. If it also has long legs and huge feet and it’s up north -- that might be a lynx, a different type of wildcat.
Named for their short 4 to 7 inch tail, bobcats typically live for 2 to 5 years in the wild, although they sometimes live as long as 14 years, according to furbearer biologists. Females bear 2 or 3 kittens in late April or early May.
Attacks on people are extremely rare and usually a result of rabies. Some of today’s turkey hunters, dressed in camouflage and imitating the calls of hen turkeys have been surprised to find themselves stalked by the animals when mistaken for prey.
Today’s population estimates are based on a joint Fish and Game and University of New Hampshire study conducted from 2009 to 2014 that used trappers to live trap the animals, which were fitted with GPS collars designed to fall off in time. The study, and bobcat research and management in New Hampshire, is funded by the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, which was also used to restore the wild turkey to the state. That revenue source is an excise tax on the sale of firearms, ammunition and archery equipment that has been in place since 1935.
Based on the joint study and rebounding population NH Fish and Game proposed a limited (50 permit) hunting and trapping season in 2016. The proposal drew significant public protest and was withdrawn. The surrounding states of Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine, all have bobcat seasons.