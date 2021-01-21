Blue Light Special

For most people, their smartphone is as much a part of their lives as showering and getting dressed in the morning. It’s rare to be without it. We’re frequently looking at it and other devices such as computers and tablets; the blue-light screens are in our faces all the time. But have you ever thought about what that light could be doing to your skin?
According to WebMD, “research shows blue light from electronic devices can lead to changes in your skin cells, including cell shrinkage and death,” which can speed up the aging process. Apparently, being exposed to blue light for as little as an hour can set these changes into motion.
More specifically, skin is a major target of oxidative stress. A study published in the Journal of Biomedical Physics and Engineering (ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6280109) cites a link between aging and oxidative stress — “skin aging can be caused by oxidative stress. The widespread use of [LEDs] and the rapidly increasing use of smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers have led to a significant rise in the exposure of human eyes to short-wavelength visible light,” a.k.a. blue light.
It’s an increasing concern, but there are preventative measures we can take. More exposure to natural sunlight, in moderation, tops the list. It has a lot of health benefits — from improving mood to building strong bones via the vitamin D it provides. Vitamin D has also been shown to prevent certain types of cancer, including on skin, and can also heal skin conditions such as eczema and acne. So, stepping away from the electronic devices and into the sun (again, in moderation) has become more and more important for overall health and wellbeing.
If you can’t get out into the sun as often as you’d like, there are now a number of products that can help shield skin from damage caused by blue light. Ingredients such as rosa rubiginosa, licochalcone A, turmeric and algae have been proven effective at combating skin damage caused by blue light.
Goodhabit Water Jelly Dew Cream — A quick-absorbing gel-cream, this contains more than 20 percent of humectants. Essentially, it’s “a filter that neutralizes the oxidative stress of blue light [and minimizes] existing damage.”
Ahava Dead Sea Osmoter Concentrate Supreme Hydration Cream — This cream contains “a balanced concentrate of dead sea minerals that restores skin’s vitality.” It also touts Indian ginseng roots, an organic plant-based element that has been shown to protect the skin against the harmful effects of blue light.
Soleil Toujours Organic Set + Protect Micro Mist SPF 30 — This product is fortified with an anti-blue light formula that contains antioxidants such as red algae and vitamin C. Both of those are known to help calm and hydrate inflamed skin.
Chantecaille Blue Light Protection Hyaluronic Serum — This serum is formulated with red sage root and tamarind, as well as flower and algae extracts made specifically to reduce the effects of blue light pollution.
Alastin HydraTint Pro Mineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 36 — Dermatologists have recommended this product, as it contains “antioxidants to shield against pollution-induced damage.”
Heliocare Antioxidant Formula Capsules — These capsules are filled with antioxidants, including polypodium leucotomos, a South American fern that has been shown to help protect the skin from blue light damage. According to Maryam Zamani (realsimple.com/beauty-fashion/skincare/blue-light-beauty-products), an oculoplastic surgeon and founder of MZ Skin (mzskin.com), antioxidants such as those contained in these capsules can “fight free radical damage” and increase collagen production.
The moral of the story? Put your smartphone and tablet away more often and step away from the computer. Your skin will thank you.