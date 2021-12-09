Blood Pressure: It’s A Numbers Game

I looked at the patient’s vital signs; blood pressure 130/85. “Do you know what your blood pressure normally runs?” I asked the patient that I was meeting for the first time. “Yeah; usually a number around 100, 120, something like that.”
Although the patient did not have great understanding of his blood pressure, or what is normal for him, that’s okay. It’s not the patient’s job to know this stuff. It is the job of the healthcare provider to know it, and to share that knowledge with patients so that they are able to be as fully informed as possible about their health.
When I am explaining blood pressure readings to patients, I start with the numbers. Put simply, what I am expecting to see is a three digit number over a two digit number. In a perfect world, I would like to see a three digit number of less than 120 for the top number, and a two digit number just under 80 for that bottom number. Put them together, and the picture perfect blood pressure is just under 120/80.
What do those numbers mean? Mini physiology lesson: the heart is a pump, and it moves a small amount of blood into the circulation with each beat. The top number (that three digit number) is the systolic blood pressure; this is a measurement of the pressure on your arteries when your heart contracts and moves blood along into your general circulation. The bottom number (the two digit number) is the diastolic blood pressure; this is the pressure in your arteries between contractions, when your circulation is receiving the blood from the heart. There is always tension present in your circulation (neither of those numbers should ever be zero!), but it increases when the heart contracts and moves blood through the circulation and lowers when the circulation is receiving the blood pumped out of the heart.
Here is a breakdown of categories of blood pressure:
NORMAL BLOOD PRESSURE: less than 120 / less than 80
Whatever you are doing is working; keep it up!
ELEVATED BLOOD PRESSURE: 120-129 / less than 80
Let’s talk about lifestyle changes to improve your blood pressure – quitting smoking, reducing salt in your diet, increasing your exercise
STAGE I HYPERTENSION: 130-139 / 80-89
Let’s talk about lifestyle changes and medications to help bring your blood pressure into a safer range
Let’s plan to meet again in a few months and see how things are going, and talk about whether we need to continue the medication
STAGE II HYPERTENSION: higher than 140 / higher than 90
Let’s talk about lifestyle changes and medications to help bring your blood pressure into a safe range
Let’s plan to meet again in a few months and see how things are going, and talk about whether we need to adjust your medication
Source: American Heart Association
I point out to my patients that a single high blood pressure reading is not going to qualify them for a diagnosis of hypertension; like so many things in healthcare, we are looking for trends over time. If your blood pressure is up every time we meet, even if we recheck it toward the end of the visit, then we need to discuss a diagnosis and a plan to address it. But if you come to see me because you hurt your back while you were stacking wood over the weekend, and your blood pressure is up – I’m not surprised and unless it is an unsafe blood pressure, I am going to give you a pass at that visit.
As with so many elements of healthcare, we have to look at blood pressure in the greater context of what is going on with you as a patient. It is not unusual for patients to have what is sometimes called “White Coat Syndrome,” where their general discomfort with being in a clinical setting will drive their blood pressure up. These patients tend to have blood pressure readings that are normal when checked at home or in a non-clinical setting, but higher when they are in our office. If this is the case, we should make a note of that in your chart and watch for any major changes to what is normal for you.
What happens if you have a trend of higher blood pressure readings? For every patient we need to start with a discussion of lifestyle. Are you getting regular exercise? How much alcohol do you consume, and how often? How much salt is in your diet? Do you smoke? Making some changes based on these questions is often a powerful strategy, and if we catch things early on, it may be possible to manage with lifestyle measures alone. If more improvement is needed, or if your blood pressure falls in the Stage I or Stage II hypertension category, we should also talk about different medications to keep your blood pressure in good control. This should be an ongoing conversation, as managing blood pressure often comes with ups and downs and requires a flexible approach for both the provider and the patient.
Keeping blood pressure in good control may require changing some longstanding habits, but as challenging as that may be, it is better than managing some of the more serious side effects of high blood pressure. Left untreated (or under-treated), high blood pressure can lead to heart attack and stroke, along with vision problems, kidney problems, and more.
My advice? Know your numbers and talk with your healthcare provider about your blood pressure and whether you need to come up with a plan. Unlike many other health conditions, high blood pressure can often have no symptoms or outward signs, causing it to sometime fly under the radar until it cannot be ignored. Regular visits to your healthcare provider will help to identify whether your blood pressure is on track or needs some help to get on track.
Take care,
Jessica
Jessica Reeves, MSN, MPH, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner based in Keene. Learn more at OUR-clinic.net.