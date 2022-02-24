It’s been a tough winter. I’ve had pneumonia, a bad tooth, and a nasty cold.
But in early February, I finally got a healthy dose of the outdoors - going for a hike at the Black Mountain Natural Area in Dummerston, Vermont, with my long-time hiking buddy, Curtis Carroll.
With the temperature at 19 degrees and the sun shining brightly, we set out from Brattleboro on Route 30 to Dummerston. Shortly, we passed a bunch of bob houses on the Retreat Meadows, a flooded meadow area (popular ice-fishing and skating) where the West River meets the Connecticut River. Four and a half miles beyond the Grafton Village Cheese Company/Retreat Farm, we turned right and crossed the West River on a green iron bridge. At the end of the bridge, we turned right and continued on Rice Farm Road for 0.9 miles to the parking area.
We decided to try the trail with micro spikes instead of snowshoes - “I’m hoping the packed down snow stays like that all the way to the top,” said Curtis. “I’m gambling that there’s not that much snow.”
At noontime we started on the woodland path which initially moved uphill at a gradual pace through a forest of black birch and hemlock. There were also many young beech trees with their tan leaves quivering in the slight breeze. This retention of leaves throughout the winter is called marcescence, which results in beech trees that are full or partially full, covered in cinnamon, papery leaves.
As we continued, the crunch of our boots on the snow was the only sound. We enjoyed the bracing, fresh air, and I wondered if there were any finer days in the year.
In no time we entered a world of winter bliss, where snow had cloaked the trees in a mantle of white. We continued past a sloping embankment on the left with a stream at its base. There was an abundance of hemlock here as that evergreen tree likes its feet wet.
We stopped to examine an old piece of farm equipment (a disc harrow) in the snow slightly off the trail to the left. After crossing a bridge, we examined another abandoned piece of farm equipment - an old truck frame in the woods off to the right. After crossing a bridge, we saw animal tracks in the snow. One was the cloven heart shape of a deer; another an oval toe imprint of a fox. Still another track with drag marks we could not identify.
Up to this point the trail was easy walking with short steep sections and then level parts or easy switchbacks.
Shortly we arrived at a trail junction and continued slightly left and downhill toward the North parking lot. At another junction we turned right and continued past a small kiosk with a log book and over a boardwalk across a small wetland.
At this point the trail started to move uphill in earnest through an open woods. Boulder fields started to appear on the slopes. After stopping to examine a wizened, old maple tree - “Perhaps a tree shade tree in a pasture,” said Curtis - we continued up the steep terrain.
We stopped to examine another nature sign - a black birch tree with pileated woodpecker bore holes, a pile of shavings on the snow below.
Wide views of the surrounding hills began to appear, and we heard the whoosh of traffic below on Route 30 as out-of-owners began their Sunday exodus from the local ski areas. The challenging switchback pace up the mountain continued as our bodies began to really generate heat.
A little more than an hour into the hike we stopped to rest and examine an impressive ledge sheathed in ice.
A raven croaked overhead. Curtis pointed out that ice crystals had formed in the tree branches. Indeed they had - looking like glittering red, yellow, orange and violet jewels against the blue sky. This phenomenon was the result of sunlight reflecting through the ice crystals, refracting and producing colors as would a prism.
The next portion of the hike was magical. With the ice coated tree branches sparkling like silver filagree webbing it was like we were walking through a crystal palace.
We continued past an area thick with mountain laurel amid prominent rock and ledge.
Ten minutes later we reached the summit of 1,280-foot Black Mountain.
The top was flat and tree covered but spacing between the trees allowed for an impressive view of Mount Monadnock to the east.
They say if you can see Mount Monadnock from your hometown then you live in the Monadnock Region. Although the Brattleboro area isn’t in New Hampshire I’ve always believed it qualified.
After examining an old shed into which Curtis and I had carved initials more than a decade ago (we found them), we headed back to the trailhead. Along the way we enjoyed the sparkle of ice crystals glistening like red, yellow and blue jewels in the blanket of snow, moody sunlight, and long, dark tree shadows stretching across the forest floor.
The Nature Conservancy-owned Black Mountain Nature Area has a network of trails 3.5 miles in length. Shortest distance to summit is 2 miles. Dogs are not allowed on the preserve.
Winter can be a challenging time, and the cold weather can easily make us want to stay indoors. But rather than regard the months from December through March as a formidable foe, why not embrace the season?
One good way to enjoy the outdoors is to get out on a hike. Not only will you get some good exercise, but there is something about a walk in the woods on a sunny day that renews the spirit and focuses the mind.
WINTER HIKING SAFETY.
Weather. Check the forecast. Look at the precipitation, wind speed, temperature, and daylight hours. Don’t forget the sun sets much earlier so be off the trail well before dark. Tell someone where you are going and expected time due back.
Clothing. Dress like an onion, in layers. Having a variety of insulating clothing will help regulate your body temperature and stay comfortable. Wear an outer shell for protection from the wind, a hat, thick socks, and insulated hiking boots (waterproof). You might need some kind of spiked traction device: Yaktrax, micro spikes or ice cleats, depending on trail (ice) conditions. Snowshoes and gaiters are best for deep snow.
Trail Selection. Choose a trail you’re familiar with. The last thing you want is to be uncertain of your route, especially in dead cold of winter.
Water. Two liters. Put water bottle inside a sock to insulate. Bring sufficient snacks for energy.