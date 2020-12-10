The Kilham Bear Center has been helping to preserve the New England black bear population since 1993. For the last 30 years, they’ve been rehabilitating and releasing injured, orphaned and abandoned black bear cubs brought to them by the New Hampshire Fish and Game department.
The rehabilitation center first acquired about five cubs a year, but recently, they’ve been caring for 30 or more, with states like Vermont and Massachusetts bringing cubs to them as well. They’re currently housing a whopping 45 cubs this 2020 season.
Located in Lyme, the Kilham Bear Center is absolutely a family affair. Ben Kilham is the founder and president of the Center, and he and his sister, Phoebe, are both licensed wildlife rehabilitators for the State of New Hampshire. They were the first official bear rehabilitators in the Granite State. Ben primarily focuses on observing the behavior of the cubs and providing adequate food and supplies for them, while Phoebe focuses more on the rehabilitation process, including feeding and cleaning up after the bears. Ben’s wife, Debra, also helps with the rehabilitation process, in addition to the accounting portion of the business. And their nephew, Ethan, helps out when he can. Over the years, the Kilham family has managed to rehabilitate and return some 300 cubs back into the wild.
Ben and Phoebe’s love for rescuing and rehabilitating animals goes all the way back to when they were children. Their father piqued their interest for the natural environment and what kind of wonderful creatures live in it.
“My father, Lawrence Kilham, was a virologist who studied birds as an avocation,” Ben said. “We had wild animals in our house for as long as I can remember.”
The goal for the Kilhams is simple: rescue, rehabilitate and release the orphaned, abandoned and injured black bear cubs by providing a temporary safe haven for them in a protected environment that simulates their natural habitat. The Kilhams also wish to enhance general black bear behavioral knowledge through observation and monitoring while educating the public about how to coexist with these animals, ultimately applying what they have learned to promote bear conservation throughout the world.
With 30 years of black bear behavioral studies under his belt, it’s safe to say that Ben is well-versed in bear rehabilitation. In his lifetime, he’s written two books and at age 63, received a Ph.D. from Drexel University. He is also a vital member of the Global Cause Foundation science team, which has been working closely with the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China since 2008. The research base reintroduces captive-born pandas back into the wild. Ben’s methods back here in New Hampshire have proven integral to the project’s panda rehabilitation and reintroduction approach.
He also speaks at schools around New Hampshire, from elementary to graduate students. The University of New Hampshire has been able to conduct a hands-on approach to trapping and monitoring wild black bears, providing the ultimate immersive experience for those wishing to be in the wildlife field post in grad school.
Black bear cubs typically spend a year with the Kilham family. Cubs found in the spring of one year will usually be released back into the wild the following spring. According to Ben, the bears begin their stay in an enclosed indoor space, eventually graduating to an 8-acre outdoor enclosure once they are strong enough to learn how to forage and fend for themselves. The outdoor enclosure provides the cubs with the natural environment in which they would typically learn how to look for food, climb trees and improve their overall relationship with the natural world.
The Kilhams have provided man-made dens (built by Ben himself) for the cubs to hibernate in during the winter and supply them with natural foods once they emerge from hibernation in the spring. All rehabilitated cubs leave the Bear Center stronger than ever, ready to take on the wild and the world.
Ben spoke fondly about one of the first cubs he ever rehabilitated, named Squirty.
“She has been my main study subject,” he said. “She’s now 25 years old, and in her winter den for the season.”
The Kilham Bear Center is not open to the public, as the Kilhams try to minimize human exposure as much as possible before releasing the bears back into the wild. However, donations to the facility can help provide food and formula for the abandoned cubs. The animals also need veterinary care, and donations are vital for when special medical supplies are needed. Donations can help with the upkeep of the enclosure, too, to make sure the cubs stay warm and cozy throughout the winter.
For more information, visit kilhambearcenter.org.