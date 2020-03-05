On a recent weekend, members of the Antioch Bird Club drove down to the Massachusetts coast to do some birding. They were ecstatic to find an Alcid right off shore. This seabird is rarely found near land. The group’s excitement was matched by other birders nearby, creating a community of folks so pumped to see this one species.
At its heart, the Antioch Bird Club runs on the enthusiasm of its members for all things avian. Some of the passion comes from students interested in deeper academic study of the natural world, and some from those who simply want to learn more about the birds they see at home in their backyards or on campus.
“I think students enjoy the trips the Club does where they can see birds not found in Keene,” said Steven Lamonde, a co-director of the Club. “Others like the artistic workshops we do, like the recent one where we made Valentine’s cards, and we’re organizing a sip and paint with a bird focus. Some like the educational workshops we put on, where they can learn more.”
“I’m always asked about when we’re having ‘Bagels and Birds,’” said Kim Snyder, the Club’s other co-director. “The Works in Keene makes a generous donation of bagels and we set up feeders outside and people can come in and see the birds and ask questions. For me, it is great to have a community of people like me who like to spend Saturday driving up and down the coast looking for birds. Everyone gets something a little different from the Club.”
The Antioch Bird Club started when two students, who are now alumni, got together and wanted to go birding with other people. They went for a walk, in hopes of seeing a woodcock. The pair formally formed a club in the fall of 2016 and have expanded to include a variety of informational and engaging activities. While the Bird Club is known on campus as the group that puts the posters of local birds in the bathrooms, they actually do everything from host community evening lectures followed by morning guided bird walks to art events and longer birding trips to the White Mountains or the coast to putting on a birding-based fundraiser – the Monadnock Region Birding Cup – where teams competed to see how many birds they could find.
The funds raised went to a scholarship for Antioch students who are conducting bird-related conservation, education and research in the Monadnock region. Some of the remaining money will be used to install a recording station that listens for migrating songbirds at night. Data from these stations can then be used to learn more about the timing of bird migration and how it changes.
In many ways, the Club looks at conservation as part of what they do.
“Last year there was a study of North American birds that said one in four species was lost between 1970 and now,” Snyder said. “No one is exactly sure why and it can be a combination of reasons. As a club, this is why what we do is so important. Raising awareness is the first step, and sometimes the best thing we can do is raise awareness.”
“We have identified over 132 species of birds on campus, right here in the middle of Keene,” she added. “When we share that and ask what we can do for them, then because it is local, we can immediately see the changes.”
“Everybody has a bird story,” according to Lamonde, “so it is a conversation starter. They are everywhere and you never know what you will find, so that level of mystery and intrigue is fascinating. I wrote a letter to my students on [reasons] to study birds and in it are four reasons, including how fascinating, abundant and local they are, as well as an indicator of a healthy ecosystem.”
As bird enthusiasts, everyone can revel in the joys of simple birdwatching, which is generally the term given to passively observing birds as they visit a bird feeder in the back yard or while sitting in a park. This compares to active birding, which means venturing out and seeking different species with the hopes of identifying them. For example, when word comes that a rare bird is in the area, birding means hitting the road in hopes of seeing it for oneself.
“Birds are such a joy to watch,” Snyder said. “Who doesn’t smile when they see a bird? They bring a sense of reflection and appreciation and wonder at the natural world.”
To learn more about the Antioch Bird Club, visit antioch.edu/new-england/resources/students/student-organizations/antioch-bird-club-abc/ or www.facebook.com/AUNEBirdClub. To learn more about the study mentioned in this story, visit www.3billionbirds.org.