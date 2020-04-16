Usually, at this time of the year, Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock, Vt., would be excited to kick off the season with its Baby Farm Animal Celebration. This springtime tradition would typically usher in the first of the approximately 60,000 visitors that come see the Farm between mid-April and October. But with the region, the country and the world social distancing, and all non-essential businesses and most public gathering places closed, the staff at Billings has done a quick pivot to bring the Farm and Museum to the public at home instead of welcoming them on site.
“Our mission is inspiring and engaging generations through shared stories of Vermont’s rural culture and our continued practice of responsible agriculture,” said Christine Scales, interpretation and education coordinator at Billings Farm. “A big part of what we do is shared stories. We love people to share their stories and to make connections to what is familiar and unfamiliar to them. The farm is a space and a catalyst for those connections and to lose that space requires reframing.”
Typically, May and June would see an influx of school groups. Students would have the opportunity to participate in programs surrounding farm education including topics such as grass to grocery, the role of draft animals on a farm and finding out more about sheep and wool. Guests could also have peeked at the gardens, including an heirloom garden showcasing the plants that would have been grown in the 1890s – the garden matches the on-site 1890s farm manager home, which was, according to Scales, the “smart home of its time and very innovative” – Victory garden, a pizza garden and a pollinator garden. Instead, Scales and her colleagues have made an abrupt turn to bring as much of that learning to families at home.
“We were in a meeting and thinking, ‘What can we do that would be positive?’” she said. “We were getting ready for the season and really did a 180. We thought of the things we could do quickly based on what we already have in our toolkit and then here are the things we can do in a week.”
The first offering was a craft. Looking at what projects would best translate to a curbside pickup, 50 kits were made. Scales wasn’t sure if there would even be any interest, but right away, the response was positive and they ended up distributing 120 curbside craft kits.
Knowing a stay-at-home order was likely, Billings staff also spent two days quickly filming different aspects of the farm so they could be turned into digital learning experiences. Since then, there has been additional content such as cooking videos, crafts to be done at home and “Ask the Educator” sessions.
“We looked at our education program and asked how can we share with an audience that isn’t here,” Scales said. “As an educational non-profit, we have to live our mission and we should be helping our community and be a resource. We saw the virtual content as a way we could be a help and still live our mission. As a team, we wanted to do something to help and bring joy to people, even if it is just a picture of a baby animal.”
In addition to over a dozen videos that explore and explain everything from crazy quilts to cooking to chickens, garden, goats and more, Billings Farm also posts new content based on a schedule: Time Travel Tuesday, Thursday Threads and Foodie Fridays. In this way, families looking for a new way to engage kids stuck at home and keep them learning can continually access new information and home-based projects on an ongoing basis. For example, the option “All About Dairy” teaches about milk and the animals that produce it before inviting families to make their own smoothies. A module on Monarch butterflies includes both age-appropriate learning material as well as a butterfly wreath-making activity.
“This is opening up more exciting opportunities in virtual content and we will see how people react to it and if they are enjoying it,” Scales said, noting that the feedback on social media and through the “Ask the Educator” segment has been upbeat and positive so far.
“We hope the Billings Farm At Home page brings people joy and happiness and a way to stay connected with the farm and museum while we are not open,” she said. “We miss our school groups and hope people miss us, too, but we want everyone to know we are still here and will be here.”
To log on and learn more about Billings Farm and Museum through its curated Virtual Education program designed for families and individuals at home, visit billingsfarm.org/billings-farm-at-home. For more general information on Billings Farm and Museum, visit billingsfarm.org or facebook.com/BillingsFarmMuseum.