Biking Buddies

It might seem like a difficult task to bring your pooch along with you on a mountain bike ride, but with a little training and preparation, it’s a great way for you both to get some exercise and strengthen your bond.
There are plenty of spots in the Monadnock Region that would be suitable for you and your pet to have an outdoor adventure together, but before you both hit the trail, make sure your dog is ready for the challenge.
The most important skill your dog should have for mountain biking with you is recall. Start your training by keeping sessions short at first, maybe 10 minutes or less two or three times a day. Keep sessions simple by focusing on a few commands per session, ending when your dog performs a command successfully three times in a row. If your pup is having trouble getting it right, go back to a simpler task, and repeat.
Make your commands as easy as possible by teaching them slowly and removing distractions. If you’re working on recall, start in your living room and call the dog to you from a few feet away. Once your pup is perfect at a command, up the difficulty: Make them hold the command for longer, try it from farther away, or add distractions, which can range from another dog walking by outside to a squirrel sitting nearby.
You want your dog to listen to you pretty much perfectly before you introduce a bike.
Steve Holmes, of Keene, an avid mountain biker, takes his dog, Jasper (an English cream golden retriever), out with him on the trails two to three times a week (he rides five days a week). His favorite locations to ride with Jasper are the Drummer Hill trail network and Food Network trail system, both in Keene, as well as Surry Mountain.
Holmes normally rides between 8 and 12 miles per outing; Jasper goes about 50 percent more of his mileage each time. Holmes knows exactly how far because he has a GPS watch attached to Jasper’s collar that tracks his distance.
If you’re working off-leash like Holmes does, no matter where you decide to ride with your dog at first, look for areas separated from major roads and hazards, either by distance or by obstacles such as a ravine, fence or river. Also, you should make sure off-leash dogs are allowed (that info is generally available on parks’ websites or on trailhead signs), and avoid peak times as your dog is first learning its surroundings. You should always bring a leash with you in case you need it as well as medical supplies such as a first aid kit.
When training and out on the trail, your dog should think that coming back to you is the best thing in the world. Bring high-value treats like hot dogs and string cheese and show above-average level of praise when your dog comes back to you. Also make sure to not tell your dog to “come” when you want to do something they won’t like, such as take away a toy or end a play session. Instead, drop a treat on the ground and grab your dog when they come to get it.
Holmes brings a pocketful of treats with him for Jasper while riding. Also, he attached a bell to his collar so it lets him know when he’s nearby.
“I want to be safe and not hit him,” he said.
An e-collar that can deliver a muscle stimulation when you press a remote button can give you a level of safety and security by helping you communicate with your dog without having a leash. It reminds them to listen when a little farther away or distracted.
You should train your dog to stay near you, but not stop in front of you. Anytime your dog darts in front of you, you can yell, “Move!” in a commanding voice, which should work nicely to keep them out of your path. You can add other mountain-bike specific commands after this, including “off trail” (to tell your dog to move to the side), or “wait up.” Be clear about what you want, gradually introduce distractions, praise your dog profusely when they get it right, and repeat. Then you can gradually increase distance and intensity on your ride.
Jasper knows where the trails are and every shortcut, according to Holmes, and can run any terrain.
“He hits jumps and climbs steep rock slabs,” he said. “When we’re climbing, he likes to be in front and I trained him to get behind me on the descent. Sometimes I have to slow down or let him catch up, but on the moderate downhills we keep pace together and going uphill he can beat me.”
As far as any other advice he would offer, he suggests being considerate and respectful of other trail users.
“It only works well if people are responsible,” he said.
One thing’s for sure, Jasper is tuckered out after an outing with his dad.
“He comes home and crashes,” Holmes said.
Dogs can overexert themselves when they’re trying to keep up with their owner, which can have pretty serious consequences for their health. If your dog lies down, is gasping for breath and tilting its head back, drools excessively, is cramping or is panting heavily, it’s time to rest. If you’re able to get your dog inside to air conditioning, do that. If not, get them some shade and spray isopropyl alcohol (which should be in your first aid kit) onto your pup’s torso and paws. It will open their pores to help cool them down.
If weather is cold, make sure your pup isn’t shivering, and check for frozen paw pads — if either of those happen, get your dog out of the cold and into someplace warmer. In the future, prevent such feelings by outfitting your dog with a Neoprene coat and coating their paws in a product called Musher’s Secret, which forms a waxy barrier that protects paws from ice and snow.
Holmes said the summer months were dry and when Jasper wasn’t able to drink from Goose Pond, he would bring along an extra water bottle and collapsible dog bowl for him.
Above all, Holmes loves the pure joy mountain biking with Jasper brings him.
“My wife gave me a painting [from a] photo I took of Jasper jumping over a stone wall,” he said, noting it was taken during one of their mountain bike rides. Holmes is a photographer and sometimes will set up a camera on a tripod and take photos of the two of them in action using a remote shutter attached to his handlebars.
“The expression on his face, he’s got this huge smile,” he said. “[Jasper is] having so much fun, he’s so happy and joyful. It puts me in a good mood.”