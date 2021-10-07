Peterborough/Cavender Bridge/Happy Valley
13.5 miles. Easy. Total elevation gain 519 feet.
A Contoocook River ramble through quiet countryside. A comfortably, mostly effortless ride.
Start this ride at the Depot Square Parking lot in downtown Peterborough, right below the Post and Beam Brewery or right around the corner from Harlow’s Pub and behind The Toadstool Bookshop. For a slightly shorter ride, park at the designated parking area for the bike trail about a mile north of town on Summer Street.
From downtown Peterborough head north on Summer Street past the Fire Department and a few other businesses towards the parking area for the bike trail. You’ll see the bike trail cuts off to the right off Summer Street a bit before the parking area—hop on here or at the parking area about 100 yards further on.
Head north on the pleasantly paved trail through floodplain forest. You’ll cross Hunt Road and then you’re on Tarbell Road for a ¼ mile before the bike trail becomes limited access once again. The trail is flat, (after all it’s an old railbed), the pine/hemlock woods are often mushroom-filled and you can zoom along at a pleasant 12 mph clip. Eventually, you’ll wind up along Rt. 202 for a ¼ mile, pass the school bus depot, and then slip through an underpass (flooded sometimes this past summer, but passable) to head past the dump/recycling center and back into the deep woods. The next 2 ½ miles are gravy. Easy riding, glimpses of the sedate Contoocook, more mushrooms. Keep your eyes open for glimpses of muskrats, otters, turtles, ducks and herons along this river section.
At Cavender Road, take a right (don’t continue straight ahead on the bike trail, that’s another ride) and you’ll come to a bike/pedestrian bridge across the river. There’s something evocative about this spot. The dark waters of the river evoke blackwater rivers of the south. If you listen carefully you can hear strains of “When Billie Jo McCallister jumped off the Tallahatchie Bridge.” It’s a nice place to lie on your back on the slats and become one with the surroundings. I’ve taken a swim on the east side of the bridge here when the water’s high and has some current. Otherwise, it’s a bit sluggish and unappealing.
Back on your bike you head up Cavender Road for a steady climb of about a mile and then take a right on Old Bennington Road. Farmland, country homes, quiet, mostly flat biking. You’ll pass a Church of Latter Day Saints and finally T into Greenfield Rd./Rt. 136 halfway between Peterborough and Greenfield. Take a right and tolerate the traffic for a couple of miles. But be prepared to take a left at the bottom of a long hill, across a little bridge onto Gulf Road and then a quick right onto Slab Road (See route option below.)
This requires a bit of a climb, but it gets you up off 136 on a parallel stretch of pleasant rural roads. At the top of this short climb, merge onto Old Greenfield Road. After about a mile and a half you re-merge with 136 and at the intersection with 202, take a right for about 100 yards and then a left on Kemp Road and another immediate left onto Hunt Road.
(Route Option: Instead of turning on Gulf Road and Slab Road you can continue along Rt. 136. It’s flatter and farm-ier and, if there’s not much traffic, quite pleasant. With a following breeze it’s almost exhilarating.)
There’s a pretty waterfall over a dam at the Rotary Wilder Park. This was the site of the Wilder Thermometer factory in the late 19th century on the banks of the Contoocook. Comfy benches here for gazing at the waterfall and marshes. Then lots of stately Peterborough homes along this next stretch of road. (Look for an appealing screen room overlooking the marshes on your left. You’ll want one just like this in your yard.) Before you know it, you’ll recognize the spot where you crossed this road about an hour ago. Left on the bike path and then onto Summer Street back into downtown Peterborough.
There’s really nothing grand about this ride, it’s only mildly aerobic, but there’s a quiet, rural reassuringness about it that keeps us coming back. And it’s enough exercise to justify a cold one at Post and Beam Brewery.
You can access a digital map of this ride at:
Brewery & Dining
Opportunities
Post and Beam Brewery is a relative newcomer to Peterborough and it has become locally popular. Located in the old GAR hall, the historical space has been pleasantly preserved and updated. There’s outdoor seating as well. Snag the corner table on the small patio for an above it all view of Nubanusit Brook and downtown Peterborough. I recommend whatever New England IPA they’ve got on tap or the current ESB (Extra Special Bitter). The Our Town IPA is a favorite.
Another excellent quaffing option is Harlow’s Pub & Restaurant, a popular vibrant lunch and dinner spot with a great pub menu and intriguing draft beer selection. Before Post and Beam, this was our go-to, post-bike-ride option for Peterborough area rides.
The Peterborough Diner has classic diner food and is often a stop for presidential candidates in primary season. Aesop’s Tables, located in The Toadstool Bookshop, is a sure spot for diverse breakfast sandwiches. I recommend the Breakfast Burrito or any of their lunch sandwiches on sourdough bread. Charming outdoor dining tables as well.
Swimming Opportunities
Well, there’s the aforementioned Contoocook, but it’s just not that appealing. The Peterborough Town Beach at Cunningham Pond is located on Mountain Road. It’s a couple miles outside of town heading up towards Temple Mountain on Rt. 101. Like most town beaches, this is a residents-only place, but after Labor Day, nobody checks. There’s a nice beach, changing rooms, ample picnic areas, and a couple of nature trails along the shores of the pond.
Edward McDowell Dam, (located in West Peterborough) is another nearby swim spot. There’s a manufactured beach at the base of the big dam. The water is that same tannin-dark water because this flowage joins with the Contoocook just a mile downstream from here. It’s tannin-y because after Nubanusit Brook leaves Harrisville Pond it flows through miles and miles of marshes and shallow ponds before arriving here. Essentially, it’s swamp tea. And emergent vegetation, (arrowhead, pickerel weed, water lilies) border the edges of the swimming area. Hmmm. I’m not doing a very good sales job convincing you this is a good swim spot. Nonetheless, it’ll do as a cooling off spot. And the view across the reservoir is expansive. It’s even a better skating venue in winter—lots of coves and avenues to explore.