It was the summer of 1979 and my mom and I hit a yard sale (we loved yard sales). That’s where I picked up my first “Big Eyes” print on board. She was not an original, but a knock off by another artist named Eve. She looked so sad sitting there in her chair, holding her flower. But, even at that young age I was drawn to her. She hung on my bedroom wall for 43 years until I passed her on to a new home, to a new collector through my shop.

I’m sure you recognize this type of style from the 1960’s & 1970’s. The original artist to bring this look to the forefront was Margaret Keane. If you don’t know her story and what she went through as female artist, please watch the epic movie, “Big Eyes” which brings her personal story to light. Margaret Keane just recently passed away.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.