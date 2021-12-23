Bella’s Bartok NYE Heaven & Hell Extravaganza

BRATTLEBORO—They may play stages now, but Bella’s Bartok is still a wild band of street performers at heart.
The group plays two shows—”heaven night” Thursday, December 30 and a “hell night”, a New Year’s Eve extravaganza on Friday evening, December 31 at The Stone Church.
The band’s original members (there have been several incarnations) met as fellow UMass students in 2008.
In the beginning, they hit the streets to perform for anyone and everyone.
“A couple of us are Mexican and Puerto Rican; some are Central Asian and Eastern European Jews,” said front man, Asher Putnam. “Some of us were working out of our cars.”
Because of their many immigrant family members’ influences, they formed a blend of flamenco, bolero and Eastern European Jewish and Romani music that became folk-punk (their name was inspired by Bela Bartok, the famous Romanian composer born in 1891). They were also influenced by vaudeville.
“I listened to Eastern European music at my grandparents’ house (as a kid growing up in Great Barrington, MA) and I thought it was lame,” said Putnam. “Then I realized it’s just guitars and a danceable backbeat on drums.”
Since the beginning, the band’s ever-present goal has been to promote camaraderie.
“During the late Bush administration we became politically aware,” said Putnam. “The fallout of U.S. policy after 9/11 and the constant louder racism of the mid-2000s until now, we wanted to do something about but we didn’t have the tools. We weren’t ACLU lawyers but we found the best way to express ourselves (was through music). We were a tent pole for people of all ages, genders and ethnicities, telling them ‘It’s cool here, the water’s warm.’”
The band has shared the stage with musicians and acts such as The Indigo Girls, The Suitcase Junket, The Meat Puppets, Arc Iris and many more, and has released six albums.
Their performances remain a primal stand against oppression and a declaration of joy in the face of adversity, even after growing to become an electric, brass-filled, accordion based spectacle. Their “sweaty dance party” style shows Putnam has described as “a theatrical mix of ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ and ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show.’”
Before the pandemic hit, the band was set to go on a West Coast tour. Instead, their last show was March 14, 2020—until this June. While taking a break in early 2022 until their next show in March in Greenfield, MA, they hope to do some recording.
Putnam considers the band’s music to be timeless. “It has pop elements with accordion,” he said. “It’s like ‘The Muppets.’ You can watch the show from 1978 if you have kids now and they will get it. It’s the same with us. There’s a timeless energy and a humanness, even if we’re totally weird and covered in glitter and glow-in-the-dark face paint onstage.”
Bella’s Bartok performs Thursday, December 30 and Friday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve) at 8:30 p.m. at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street in Brattleboro. Thursday’s show includes performances by Folkfaces and Moon Hollow. Friday’s show includes a performance by The DiTrani Brothers and Slow Pony. The New Year’s Eve event features an after-party with DJ Wooly Mar at Latchis Underground for an extra $10. Costumes that evening are strongly encouraged. Visit https://www.venuepilot.co/events/48012/orders/new to order tickets and for full VIP package information (hotel, drink tickets, after-party ticket, signed/numbered print, poster art, merch pack and early access to the venue) for New Year’s Eve.