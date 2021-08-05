Beer connoisseurs have developed a mighty thirst over the past two years, the last time summer festivals were happening. It’s time once again to celebrate all that is malted barley and hops, and the following list of brewfests will get you started along the road to barrels of fun this season. Get ready to hoist your glass and toast your fellow beer lovers—cheers!
IN NEW HAMPSHIRE
Wyman Tavern Brew Fest:
This Saturday, August 7, Noon (VIP entry) to 5 p.m., at The Wyman Tavern, 339 Main St., Keene, will feature more than 100 craft beers and ciders from the Monadnock region and throughout New England. VIP ticket holders can enter the Brew Fest grounds an hour early and receive a souvenir T-shirt and Brew Fest swag; all ticket holders will receive our signature Wyman Tavern pint glass. Proceeds benefit the programs of the Historical Society of Cheshire County. There will be live music provided by Tommy Fakem and Boom Box Band, and food trucks. https://hsccnh.org/wyman-tavern-brew-fest-2021/
Munchie Madness 2021—Craft Beer Festival:
August 28, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco St., Keene, will feature 15-plus craft brewers on-site, live music and food trucks. Tickets will get you unlimited beer samples. https://www.facebook.com/events/branch-and-blade-brewing/munchie-madness-2021-craft-beer-festival/995458131269764/
Claremont Brewfest & 5K:
September 18, Noon to 4 p.m. at the Visitor’s Center, 14 North St., will feature a VIP hour with special brews available during general admission, live music, hors d’oeuvres, and quality time with more than 30 brewers of microbrews, craft brews, shandies and iders from all over New England as they compete for the top prize chosen by visitors. The event is sponsored by the local Kiwanis Club; proceeds benefit a worthy cause. http://www.claremontbrewfest.com/
Boot Scootin’ Boogie 5K and Brewfest:
August 21, 6:45 to 9:30 p.m., at the Londonderry Athletic Field Complex, will feature brews to sample (with your event tasting class) from 15-plus different local breweries, including Samuel Adams, Stoneface, Angry Orchard, 603 Brewery and Truly Spiked and Sparkling. A concert featuring country band Cashwood happens at the start of the event; and food trucks and vendors will be selling food inside the beer garden.
http://www.millenniumrunning.com/boots#details
NH Bacon & Beer Festival:
September 11, 1 to 4:30 p.m., at the Anheuser-Busch Athletic Field, 221 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack, celebrates “the greasy, fatty, savory goodness of bacon alongside fresh beers & ciders from local brewers.” Local restaurants will share food samples that contain bacon, while they last. Live music will be provided by Grayson Ty & Laura Buchanan, American Idol Finalist Alex Preston, and The New Rockwells. All proceeds benefit High Hopes Foundation of New Hampshire. https://www.nhbaconbeer.com/
Kingston 2nd Annual Beer-fest:
September 25, Noon to 4 p.m., at 148 Main St., featuring a selection of local beers, ciders and seltzers along with a food truck festival and live music provided by Second Hand. https://www.facebook.com/Kingstonbrewfest/
Derry After Dark Brewfest:
September 18, 5:30 to 9 p.m., at 22 Manning St., will feature more than 100 local and regional craft beers and local foods sold by businesses in the Greater Derry/Londonderry area as well as a DJ spinning tunes for street dancing. https://www.facebook.com/derryafterdark/
Powder Keg Beer Festival:
October 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Swasey Parkway, Exeter, is the largest beer festival in New England and will feature more than 200 beers, ciders and hard seltzers from regional breweries including Long Blue Cat Brewing Co., Stripe Nine Brewing Co. and Throwback Brewery. Food trucks and vendors will be on-site. https://powderkegbeerfest.com/
New Hampshire Brew Fest:
October 9, Noon to 5 p.m. at Cisco Brewers (Redhook Ale Brewery), 35 Corporate Drive, Portsmouth, featuring craft beer samples, food and live music and entertainment, is a fundraiser for the Prescott Park Arts Festival in partnership with Master Brewers Association of America and WHEB’s The Morning Buzz. https://nhbrewfest.com/
IN VERMONT
Summer HomeBrew Festival:
This Saturday, August 7, 1 to 4 p.m., at the Tuttle Lot on Depot St., Bennington (across from Anytime Fitness), has a street festival feel with food trucks, vendors, and home-brewed beverages from around the Northeast to sample. Food trucks will be on-site. https://www.vthomebrewfests.com/
SIPtemberfest:
September 11, 1 to 5 p.m., Mad River Glen, Fayston, features 24 brewers and only about 800 tickets. At “The Best Little Beer Fest” in Vermont, lines are never too long so visitors can meet and talk to brewers. This rain-or-shine event will also feature cuisines to sample and live music. https://www.facebook.com/siptemberfest/
Mount Snow Brewers Festival:
September 4, Noon to 6 p.m., at Mount Snow Resort, West Dover, will feature 20 brewers pouring a variety of beers and ciders, food options and live music throughout the event. www.mountsnow.com
Mount Snow Oktoberfest:
October 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mount Snow Resort, West Dover, will feature schnitzel, oom-pah music and of course, beer—more specifically, a selection of beers from German and domestic breweries. If safety protocols allow, there will be games like the keg toss, yodeling contest and stein holding. www.mountsnow.com
Stratton Harvestfest & Craft Brewfest:
October 9, Noon to 6 p.m., at Stratton Mountain, 5 Village Lodge Road, will feature Vermont craft brews, ales, lagers, porters, ciders and more as well as live music from Eastbound Jesus, Saint & Liars and Ghost of Paul Revere on an outdoor stage in front of scenic fall foliage. https://beerfests.com/events/stratton-harvestfest-craft-brewfest/