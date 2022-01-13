Beat those Winter Blues!

In this time of darkness and cold, it is easy to feel down and worried. Food plays a huge role in how we respond to stress and our ability to stay balanced in the face of all that life throws at us. This article lays out ways to support our mental and emotional health with food choices and eating patterns.
Don’t skip meals. One of the most important regulators of mood is our blood sugar. Have you ever found yourself foggy headed, tired, and cranky at 4 p.m.? Or have you noticed your anxiety spikes when you are hungry, and all of a sudden everything seems overwhelming? These mood swings are a direct result of changes to blood sugar. So the most important thing we can do to help manage mood swings is to feed ourselves regularly. Three meals and 1-3 snacks daily works best for most people. Aim to eat your meals no more than 4 hours apart. If there is a longer time between meals, you probably need a snack.
Balance is very important. I know we’ve all heard the phrase ‘eat a balanced diet’. What does this actually mean? From a blood sugar perspective, that means ensuring that you are getting protein, fat, and some fiber-rich carbohydrates at every meal and snack. Fiber rich carbohydrates include fruits, whole grains, beans, and vegetables. Some examples of balanced snacks are: hard boiled eggs & baby carrots; cheese, crackers and an apple; greek yogurt, berries and walnuts; cut up veggies with hummus; or nuts and fruit.
Be mindful of sugar and caffeine intake. Both sugar and caffeine can create spikes and crashes in our blood sugar through the day. Limit caffeinated coffee or tea consumption to no more than 2-3 cups daily. Pay attention to your sugar cravings. If you are exhausted at 3 p.m. and craving that cup of coffee and a candy bar, consider having some water and some protein with your snack. Try some nuts with a few dark chocolate chips thrown in.
Try adding foods rich in zinc, magnesium, B vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients can help prevent depression, promote better sleep, and help increase energy and cognitive functioning. In particular, try salmon, walnuts and flax for omega-3 fats; pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds for magnesium and zinc; and black beans and dark leafy greens including kale, chard, and spinach for B vitamins. For more details, see The Healthy Mind Cookbook by Rebecca Katz and Mat Edelson. Also take a look at Rebecca Katz’s website at: https://www.rebeccakatz.com/blog/feeling-the-chaos-food-can-help-your-mood. Another great resource is a website by psychiatrist Drew Ramsey who writes extensively about foods to promote mood balance and brain health. He can be found at: https://drewramseymd.com/category/brain-food-nutrition/
Lastly, if you’re craving a treat, here’s a delicious and simple recipe to try.
Triple Triple Brittle
Recipe and Photo by Rebecca Katz
Makes: About 2 cups | Prep Time: 5 Minutes | Cook Time: 30 Minutes
This is a fabulous treat for holiday potlucks and parties. It provides a sweet crunch, but is also packed with protein, fat, fiber, and vitamins and minerals that help balance mood. The sesame seeds are full of zinc, the pumpkin seeds are like little mini antidepressants, and the sunflower seeds are loaded with vitamin E, which helps memory, learning, and overall mood.
1 cup raw pumpkin seeds
¾ cup raw sunflower seeds
¼ cup white or black sesame seeds
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground allspice
½ teaspoon sea salt
1/3 cup Grade B maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In large bowl, combine the pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and salt. Add maple syrup and vanilla; mix until well coated.
Spoon the mixture onto prepared baking sheet and, with a spatula or a piece of parchment paper, press the brittle into an even layer about ⅛ inch thick. Press out the middle so it’s slightly thinner than the edges, which will help prevent the outside edges from burning.
Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely. As it cools it will become crispy. Once the brittle has crisped up, break it into pieces. If the brittle isn’t crispy after it has cooled, put it back in the oven and bake for 8 to 10 minutes more.
Reprinted from The Healthy Mind Cookbook Copyright © 2015 by Rebecca Katz with Mat Edelson, Ten Speed Press. Accessed at: http://www.rebeccakatz.com/recipe-box/triple-triple-brittle on 9/30/2015.
Enjoy!
Ruth Goldstein MS, RD is an outpatient registered dietitian with Cheshire Medical Center. She is part of a team of three registered dietitians who hold nutrition counseling appointments in person and via zoom at 149 Emerald Street Unit J in downtown Keene. To book an appointment with one of the outpatient RDs, contact 603-354-5476.