Bear of a Mother: How Black Bears Raise Their Cubs

Next time you see a mother bear with her cubs, tip your hat to her, before putting a safe distance between you and her family. For up to seventeen months, female black bears are tireless single parents to their babes. The work is never done, from feeding and grooming to protecting and teaching, bear cubs, like our own little ones, need constant guidance and attention. On Mother’s Day, take a moment to recognize the achievements of this amazing wild mom.
A black bear’s journey to motherhood begins in June or July, during breeding season. After successfully mating, the bear does not become immediately pregnant. Instead the fertilized egg, goes into a suspended animation phase and doesn’t implant in the female’s uterus until November or December. Known as delayed implantation, this reproductive adaptation ensures that the female’s body has enough fat to survive giving birth. By mating in early summer, but not being actively pregnant until late fall, bears have the advantage of feeding during the most productive time in their woodland habitat—late summer into fall—when seeds, nuts, fruits and insects are plentiful. If a female does not gain enough weight to sustain a pregnancy, the fertilized egg will be reabsorbed into their body.
For bears that do become pregnant, gestation lasts only about two months. That is remarkably short considering other large mammals, like moose who are pregnant for about eight months. Bears give birth in their winter dens in January or February. The average number of babies born is two per litter but they can give birth to anywhere from one to six cubs.
No bigger than a stick of butter at birth, and weighing only between eight and twelve ounces, the blind, toothless, finely-furred babies are 1/300ths to 1/500ths the size of their mother. They hold the record for being the smallest young in comparison to their mother’s size of any other mammal.
Once born, they find their mother’s teats and begin to nurse. All winter long, the little ones suckle, but the mother does not eat. The milk she provides for them is fueled by her own body’s reserves from her summer and fall feeding. Bear milk is no ordinary milk. Compared to human milk, which has a fat content of three to five percent, bear milk is like a double scoop of ice cream, with a twenty to twenty-five percent fat content.
Baby bears weigh about six pounds when they leave the den in April. The mother, having lost up to forty percent of her body weight, is ravenous and makes her way to a wetland to feed upon newly emerging greens to regain her strength. To keep her babies safe while she refuels, she employs a babysitter—a sturdy tree with easy-to-climb bark and many branches, on the edge of the wetland. Her young learn quickly how to climb trees for safety and rest.
The young continue to nurse into their first summer. They have been recorded cooing and humming while nursing, not unlike our own human babes. Nursing gradually decreases while the young develop their foraging skills and by mid-summer, the cubs are independent eaters, learning from their mother what is edible and how to avoid danger. Eighty to eighty five percent of a black bear’s diet is plant material while the remainder is made up of animal protein often including a majority of insects. As opportunistic feeders, they have much to learn and must practice their foraging and hunting skills.
By the time their second winter arrives, they will have needed to gain between forty and seventy pounds, if they are to survive. They will once again den with their mother before dispersing by mid-June. Female offspring remain relatively close to where they were born. But the male yearlings, like many other large meat-eating mammals, travel greater distances, in search of new unoccupied territory. During dispersal, these young male bears experience a high rate of mortality, due to dangers they encounter, such as road crossings and starvation.
You can help bears this year by becoming a Mother Bear this Mother’s Day and teach these hungry, curious mammals that our homes have nothing they want. Do this by putting away bird feeders from April through mid-December, cleaning up grills, securing any garbage, using electric fences around livestock and beehives, and storing livestock/pet foods inside your home.
A fed bear often becomes a dead bear and just remember how much mother energy and hard work it took to raise one of these babes.