Barriers Meant to be Broken

Depending upon your age, you likely can relate to one of the following: Bob the Builder. Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel. The Three Little Pigs. And those classic yellow Tonka Trucks where you could fill the bed of the dump truck with dirt and rocks and actually, well, dump it. The real deal. Not today’s hard plastic ones, but the 70-year-old metal ones that weighed five pounds each, had an element of danger to them and made your six-year-old self believe you were a real contractor.
On Saturday, March 26 from 11am-3pm, Hundred Nights is bringing back demolition fun, albeit safer and gentler. Choose to swing a foam movie-prop sledgehammer at the building for your photo op, whack at a piñata to take out your frustrations, or do both. Wear a funny costume or your work boots. It’s part of the plan for an event that is literally and metaphorically meant to underscore the importance of breaking down barriers and creating community.
This family-friendly afternoon is intended for the public to participate in a celebration of the organization’s recent accomplishment, securing the property at 122 Water Street, formerly Tom’s Auto, for its new facility. Pizza slices will be available for purchase and music will be provided by the region’s well-known DJ/Emcee, Wade Garrett of Wade the Great Entertainment. Games for children will be provided by Games2Go LLC, including a Kiddie Hi-Striker, Giant Jenga, Boom Blaster, Connect Four, Corn Hole and more. Local artists Craig Roach, Rosie Bernardi, Katharina Rooney and Marcy Pope will work with youth who want the experience of painting murals. Large construction equipment will be on site for supervised exploration by kids. And with a nod toward safety, adults and children alike will be provided with piñata’s for ‘demolition.’
Local businesses have stepped up to support and celebrate with Hundred Nights. Keller Williams Metropolitan will donate $5 every time a lucky child rings the Hi-Striker bell. Wakadoodles will oversee the creation of fairy houses. Septic Pro will bring in construction equipment. PJD Septic will donate a porta potty. Allen Mendelson will manage on-site photo ops. The Savings Bank of Walpole, KHS Interact and Gathering Waters will provide teams of enthusiastic volunteers. Keene State College students studying the impact of homelessness in Dr. Theresa Siebert’s class will also attend.
Recognition of capital campaign milestones to date will occur. Staff will be available to review large scale architectural drawings of the new building and answer questions. At this time, 80% of the $5.5 million capital campaign has been achieved. The goal of the campaign is to offer safe, accessible, appropriate, and adequate emergency shelter, including intentional spaces where effective case management services can be delivered to help clients regain stability and get back on their feet. Construction on the three-story building is slated to begin in April.
JoAnn and Bill Fenton serve as Co-Chairs for the Capital Campaign. “We are honored to be part of this amazing team effort to build a much-needed emergency shelter and resource center. As long-time supporters and volunteers at Hundred Nights, the Fenton family has always prioritized basic needs in our community, and there is no more fundamental need than housing.”
There is no admission charge for this event. Tables and chairs will be provided to ensure comfort and accessibility. Dancing is encouraged! Stay for an hour or the entire afternoon. In case of rain, the event will be held on Sunday, March 27. For more information about being involved in or volunteering at the event, email smacneil@hundrednightsinc.org. Check the Hundred Nights Facebook page for ongoing event posts.
The mission of Hundred Nights, Inc. is to provide shelter and crisis related services to those at risk of or experiencing homelessness year-round. To make a donation to the Capital Campaign, visit www.hundrednightsinc.org or contact Mindy Cambiar, Executive Director: 603-352-5197 or hundrednightsinc@gmail.com.