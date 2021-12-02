Barbara Bass Doll Head Sculptures

A deep connection to the natural world, an interest in recycling, a love of the macabre and using creation as meditation have all contributed to Barbara Bass’s completely original point of view.
“I come from a creative family,” said the Keene native and self-taught artist. “I had to entertain myself; we had no tv. Art was my fantasy world.”
She particularly loved the surreal worlds of Tim Burton, Edgar Allen Poe and HP Lovecraft—the last of which created what she said is a “Kraken-like” octopus character named Cthulhu.
That tentacled creature has been a major influence in Bass’s latest works, a series of pieces she calls “coral ladies.”
They are ceramic doll heads on pedestals a few inches tall, each with polymer clay tentacles in bright colors protruding from the tops of their heads where hair would normally be. Each tentacle contains teeny-tiny suction cups, which she creates by hand. The finished sculpture is also very reminiscent of sea coral. Once she finishes a piece, she adds glaze and bakes it in her oven.
The doll heads (she was given about 150) of all different vintages came from her mother. As soon as she received them, she deconstructed them and began to create her pieces: she made about 12 of the coral ladies and sold more than half of them so far. Now, she purchases old doll heads in bulk.
The heads, she explains on her website, wyrdart.com, allow her to combine her love of doodling and sculpture. She also is creating short stories for each of the pieces.
Upcycling doll heads you could say is something Bass would be inclined to do, given her nearly life-long practice of reusing materials to create her art.
“There were no craft stores when I was a kid,” she said. “I would sketch on printer paper or newspaper. I refer to it as scavenger or scrounging or survival art. The technical term is mixed media, or outsider art or street art.”
She prefers to think of her work as one-of-a-kind and conversation-stimulating. Taking a glance at her home studio, that’s no surprise.
Doll heads sit on a shelf above another shelf filled with small animal bones (mice, birds, et cetera) and skulls in tiny jars on tiny pedestals. She sells them that way; other times she incorporates the bones into jewelry. She’s currently experimenting with epoxy clay, which she said adheres well to bones.
Her process, she explains on her website, is formed by an organic found object. She lets the object speak to her and tell her how she should work with the process.
Her tentacles, or coral, show up in thrift store teapots and creamers—including cracked and chipped ones, as well as woven into unique pieces featuring doll parts like arms and legs.
During the pandemic, she was diagnosed with social anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, she goes on to explain in her artist statement. She uses art to connect with “the spiritual meditative process” to develop her pieces.
Just as important to her as creating her art is sharing her process, which she does on her social media accounts.
“This generation (of customers) expects that,” she said. “You can’t just sell something to them.”
She is glad to do so, as she believes it benefits all artists.
She always has an eye toward protecting the natural environment in the materials she uses and her process.
“If I can, I find objects with very little breakdown that is environmentally-dangerous,” she said. “I believe in less stuff filling up landfills.”
A common thread in all her work is that it breaks the rules of what makes art, well, art. At the same time, she has full command of her media.
“As artists, we all practice the originals,” she said. “You have to know the rules before you can break them.”
For more information, contact Bass on wyrdart.com or at her Instagram or Facebook accounts.