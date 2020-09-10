Bank Note Treasure

Readers familiar with this column will recall the claim that what appears to be the notebooks of T. P. James — the 19th century spiritualist and hoaxer who lived in Brattleboro — may have been discovered by a University of Brattleboro faculty member, Dr. Balderdash. Each month, the good doctor examines the good notebook, and in this column shares with us a new puzzle, with clues to a “treasure” T. P. James may have hidden himself before leaving Brattleboro in 1880.
Aside from revealing another puzzle for readers to solve and a new treasure to find, I have delightful news to share… We can now say that T. P. James appears to have written songs. The lyrics to the song below lead to a treasure hidden somewhere in southeastern Vermont or southwestern New Hampshire. As you can see from a transcription of the notebook included below, the first two lines are in plain English and the rest is written in anagram…
HERE IS WHERE TO FIND IT
IT IS HIDDEN IN A BOX...
PU A RAILT NI ETH SWOOD
RENDU MOSE KEDRAM PU ORCKS
ETH KRAMS REA ELTTIL NEVESS
DAN ETH RAILT NURS LOWBE
TEUQITSATNAW ORF VEWIREVO OF
HEREW REEHT GESDRIB REVO WOT SERIV WOLF*
Now, that is a very short puzzle. The only thing making it difficult is that one of the “GESDRIB” no longer exists, so that might be confusing. But in T. P. James’ day (the 1870s), there were more of these than there are today at that location. Also, he sometimes made misspellings, and that can be a challenge to anyone trying to solve an anagram. If that should happen, PERSEVERE!
This week’s treasure is a bank note from the West River Bank, or a reproduction of one. As I have not dug it up myself, who knows what state it is in. But perhaps some of the spirits that T. P. James consulted will have kept it pristine. (Please send me a picture to me if you find this prize. My email is booksfromvermont@yahoo.com. Be sure to put “TREASURE” in the subject line.)
T. P. James’ “treasures” are not items of high financial value, though they usually are items of beauty and made of natural materials. As always, and in keeping with T. P. James’ wishes, when you go to find the treasure, be sure to bring with you a replacement treasure for the next person to find. Be sure to bring something made of wood, glass, ceramic or some other all-natural material.
Experienced Goods in Brattleboro or More Than a Thrift Store in Keene are excellent places to find such things. And purchases there benefit our local communities. Apparently, T. P. James always washed his gifts with alcohol just before setting them out, and in these unusual times you should too.
I should also say this puzzler is somewhat easier than many of the previous ones, because it is an anagram. Anagrams are mere re-arranging of letters to spell words. T. P. James referred to making anagrams as being akin to making “cups of tea you can give to any stranger.”
New information shedding some light on the humanity of T. P. James: Dr. Balderdash found this little note (below) scrawled in the margins of the notebook. I find it to be very poignant and revealing of a side of this codemaker, a side I find very appealing.
“Why do I make these puzzles? Is it because I am lonely? I believe so. Being lonely is very similar to wanting to be understood by someone you think perceptive and kind, and that you can fantasize about being friends with...
Or, perhaps I make these puzzles because I fantasize about giving a moment’s pleasure to strangers, who in turn will approach the hiding place of my treasure with a new treasure for the next seeker to find. The endless loop of gift giving must be good for the world, which at times is a sad or hard place for all us. In reality, the reason I do this work is probably a mix of all these things. I am lonely, I fantasize about helping strangers go out into the beauty of the woods and finding the little gifts that I have left for them. And I fantasize about being understood and making friends.”