A group of working musicians formed a supergroup of their own and they’ll be playing to kill—audiences, that is, when they perform for the first time in Vermont this weekend.
Band of Killers plays The Stone Church Friday, April 1. The Boston-based band was formed by vocalist Toussaint the Liberator of Soulive (stage name Paul Barrett), who’s opened for Isaac Hayes, The Rolling Stones and Dave Matthews Band; and reggae guitarist Johnny Trama of Dub Apocalypse and The Silks (The Silks will open that evening).
The pair have performed together for 15 years, a relationship that began when they were members of The China Band. The band played up and down the East Coast and around the world as part of a USO tour.
Trama, a full-time musician (he plays with four bands), began writing songs with Toussaint in 2019. Toussaint grew up in a family that sang in church, said Trama, so his voice and his music are very gospel/soul-driven.
They began to record their songs with a bass player, drummer and keyboardist—members of the band have since changed.
“I like collaborating with different singers and artists,” said Trama, “and I love soul and rock ‘n’ roll. They are two things I like putting together.”
They had a run of performances right before the pandemic hit that featured some of the new tunes they’d written along with some older songs and covers. While the pandemic set the band back, it also allowed them to write more music—a whole album’s worth that will be released this spring. A single, “Dreamin’ and Schemin’,” was released on Vintage League Records.
Some new members joined as well. The band now features some of Boston’s most esteemed genre-bending musicians, including bass player Jesse Williams (North Mississippi Allstars, Susan Tedeschi, Duke Robillard, Al Kooper, J Geils, Maria Muldaur, Ronnie Earl, Henry Butler, Charles Neville); keyboardist Darby Wolf (formerly of Rubblebucket); drummer Tom Arey (Vapors of Morphine, Peter Wolf) and guitarist Ryan Taylor.
The Stone Church show was rescheduled from January, again delayed due to the pandemic.
Normally playing gigs for other people, Trama has enjoyed getting to be creative and play what he wants to play in the way he wants to do it: with some of his best friends.
“The band itself is coming into its own and I’m coming into my own as a songwriter,” said Trama. “I have this vessel of music (in me).”
Band of Killers will play this Friday, April 1, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro. Tickets are $20 and $25 and can be purchased at stonechurchvt.com. The Stone Church requires attendees to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.