If you’ve never been to Mexico, no worries – a feast of the country’s sights, sounds, traditions and culture will be appearing on stage in Keene this weekend.
The lifestyles of the people of Mexico will come to life on Sunday, March 8, when Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano presents its touring show at the Colonial Theatre.
This award-winning company, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, takes the audience on a journey through the many regions of Mexico, revealing the richness of Mexican culture, from pre-Columbian civilizations through the modern era. The performance reflects the work of Mexico’s leading researchers and practitioners of folklore, dance, music and costumes. The company has performed in 50 countries across five continents.
Ballet Folclórico, designated an Ambassador of Mexican Culture, is an institution that preserves and promotes Mexican culture in its many forms. The term “baile folklórico,” literally “folkloric dance” in Spanish, also known as ballet folklórico, is a collective term for traditional, highly choreographed Mexican dances that emphasize local folk culture with ballet characteristics. Folk dance in Mexico is dance you’d find in the villages and not on stage.
Prior to its rise in popularity among student and community groups, bailes folklóricos were (and currently are) performed as a part of large parties or community events. The mariachi musicians generally stand in a line at the back of the theater space and perform without written musical notation, while the dancers perform in couples in front of the mariachis. Today there are both private and public folklórico groups that get together and compete, for example at the USA Ballet Folklórico Nationals.
Silvia Lozano, born in Puebla, Mexico, studied classical ballet and contemporary dance. After founding Ballet Folclórico in 1960, the company performed with Columbia Artists Festivals in North America, Asia and Europe for 18 years, including a successful run performing with Liberace in Las Vegas. She continues to actively work on choreography between her own company and other projects.
“She is dedicated to preserving the originality and authenticity of Mexican dance by presenting performances that retain the traditional meaning and history,” according to her daughter, Esther Lozano, the company’s director and manager. “Her greatest desire is to show people worldwide the beauty of Mexican traditions.”
In the current touring show, 20 artists are on stage performing dances from Oaxaca, Yucatán, Chiapas, Veracruz, Michoacán and Guerrero, as well as in Baja, Calif. and Jalisco states. The performance highlights Mexican traditional rituals; for example, the dances of the state of Veracruz in which the women use seven golden chains representing birth, baptism, the presentation to the Catholic Church, first communion, marriage, grandchildren and death.
Other traditions revealed in costuming include the women’s headdress. Worn on the left side of the head, the headdress signifies they are already married; on the right side, they have not yet been married.
While the focus of the show has changed little in the past 60 years, there have been some updates and expansion. Instead of set pieces, lighting effects are now used on stage. Performers also use wireless microphones to be able to move around, and costumes are more visually stunning. Authentic costumes acquired in the different states of Mexico are crafted by natives and completed by the company with new fabric.
“Our company has changed in its performances. Always, we are innovating them,” Lozano said. “Every time we change something, it is because we improve our performances with new costumes, new people and new music. There are some dances we won’t change because they are the company’s distinction.”
Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano will perform this Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene. Tickets range from $39 to $53 and can be purchased by calling (603) 352-2033 or at thecolonial.org.