I grew up in Richmond, N.H. and have vivid memories of many things because there were not many distractions in this small town in the 1960’s and ‘70’s. One of those memories that I’ve always carried with me is of Henry Ballou and his love for baseball; especially The N.Y. Yankees. He lived a short distance from our house and an easy bike ride for a 10 year old. His house was an old faded white 2 story deteriorating farmhouse with overgrown bushes and a bit scary looking to a young girl. Every Saturday my mom would put together a little care package for Henry of homemade bread or baked beans and would ask me to deliver it. I was always a little nervous to make that first knock on the door, but Henry was always glad to see me or anyone I imagine. It smelled fairly unpleasant inside and I had no idea why at that time, but I did notice that I never saw a kitchen or bathroom. We did always wonder what he ate?
Henry never married and never left Richmond. I only knew him as this old man in faded denim overalls rocking in his chair in the front left room of his run down house, chewing tobacco with a spit can next to him while listening to The Yankees play the Sox on his transistor radio. My father thought it would be nice to get a TV for Henry so he could watch the games live on television! Dad brought a black and white TV up to Henry and hooked up rabbit ears to get a signal, then showed him how it worked. Henry never turned that TV on. He evidently could not make that transition from radio, and using his imagination, to a box with a picture in it talking to him.
It wasn’t until recently that I learned about the intensity of baseball in Cheshire County in the early 1900’s. There are stories about the game in our area that date back to 1830 and by the end of 1860, Cheshire County had caught the baseball bug! This was a pastime that was taken seriously and almost every town in the County had at least one team if not two! The Jaffrey Browns, Marlow Hayseeds, Richmond Ball Nine, Keene White Sox and Keene Monadnocks, Winchester Athletic Association, Marlborough Farmers, West Swanzey Granite State Club, East Swanzey YMCA, Alstead, Chesterfield, Hinsdale and even the small town of Stoddard who put together 2 teams! Anyway they could put together a team of nine, they did it including married men against unmarried men, short guys against the tall guys, teams from schools, mills, stores, churches and traveling barnstormer teams... any-which-way they could make it happen, they played baseball. By 1877 there were 25 town teams and by 1890 it seemed like everyone was playing. Baseball had become an enormously vital constitution and part of everyone’s life. It must have been a thoroughly gratifying distraction from their hard work and everyday routine in Cheshire County. They played at 5am, after work and always on the weekend; even working out how they could play ball through then strict “Blue Laws” of no games on Sundays.
The railroad gave players the opportunity to travel over state lines. Cheshire County teams would play each other and challenge other teams both in Vermont and Massachusetts. There was a loyal fan base everywhere they played. There was an unprecedented passion for the game that came from both the players and the fans. Throughout the early 1900’s, The Keene Evening Sentinel had regular baseball articles on techniques of the game or a feature on a major league player. The paper also had a regular ad leading up to the weekend on who was playing who locally and which park to find them in. Island Street park in Keene was a hot spot for baseball. It was where games were played every week, and where the Twin State League Championship game came alive with hundreds of people watching. Keene’s White Sox went on to make the city and county proud as a semi-pro team from 1910 to the 1920’s. Baseball was the recreation of this era and the legacy lives on, but only in photos, stories, memories, and the streets named after famous Red Sox players where once stood that infamously special baseball park that graced the city of Keene: Hooper Street, Speaker, Wagner, Wood and Cady. It was simpler times for sure, and that was good.
It wasn’t until about twenty years ago, that by pure chance, I came across an old photo of a baseball team from Richmond that was labeled circa 1925. There were 5 men in the photo in uniform with the insignia R on their jerseys. The photo had printed on it “Richmond Nine Ball” and had the names of all all five players: Charles Abbot, Pearley Dunton, Alfred Cox, Earl Smith and Henry Ballou. Henry was on the Richmond Baseball team. I imagine the one he must have dreamed of as a young boy. It was a team that had a reputation as being terrific! Henry was one of the town’s baseball heroes. In my early years of growing up in Richmond, the town no longer had a team. The Yankees must have become Henry’s home team and his heroes. If I had only known this story as a child, how differently I would have looked at him. I wouldn’t have seen just the old man, I would have envisioned him as the third baseman maybe, I would have had lots of questions and maybe would have heard a few wild stories. Henry was born in October 1894 and died in his rocking chair November 1977; undoubtedly listening to a The Yankees game on his transistor radio. No one ever really knew why he didn’t root for The Red Sox.
Henry would have only been 11 years old in 1905 when this photo was taken of Richmond Ball Nine. He must have dreamed of being on this team. Just twenty years later, he was.