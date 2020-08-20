Backyard Birding

Fall in the Monadnock region is known for several staple features — the sweeping autumn landscapes, picturesque mountain views, charming little towns filled with thriving New England culture, the breathtaking apple orchards, the quintessential covered bridges, the leaf peeping — but there is one activity lesser known to the general public… bird watching.
The Monadnock region is a great place for bird watching for beginners as well as the more advanced. For those new to this unique and fun sport, next month provides a great opportunity in the region. September is the peak of fall migration for birds, and several species fly through the area alongside the those that already call the region home. At the height of migration, close to 200 species can be seen soaring through the sky, including waterfowl, shorebirds, raptors and fall plumaged warblers.
Some excellent birding “hotspots” include the Middle Connecticut Bird Area (IBA) in Cheshire County and Pack Monadnock at Miller State Park in Peterborough. Middle Connecticut IBA stretches along the entire eastern side of Cheshire County, and is used by several species of waterfowl during migration season. It is also a great viewing spot for Common Nighthawks. Over in the Wapack Range, Pack Monadnock is considered the best area to view migrating raptors in all of the Granite State. Broad-winged hawks flood the sky, making it easy to see several species in a single trip.
During this time of year, the Antioch Bird Club (ABC) in Keene hosts its annual Monadnock Regional Birding Cup to raise funds for student-driven bird research to conserve and save the native birds of the region. ABC was founded in 2016 and has since gained some serious notoriety. The club has grown to include dozens of students in the area and alumni around the world. It has served as a pillar of bird conservation within the region, providing presentations, scholarship opportunities and workshops, in addition to offering bird walks for the local community. This particular organization has also established relationships with other conservation communities, including the Harris Center for Conservation Education, the New Hampshire Audubon and the Monadnock Ecological Research and Education Project.
This year’s Birding Cup will be slightly different due to recent COVID-19 restrictions, but the main drive of the Cup remains: gathering a team together to try and identify as many species of birds through sight or sound as possible in a span of 12 hours. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. Instead of in-person submissions, the final checklists will be submitted digitally.
The competition has several subcategories, in addition to the Monadnock Birding Cup. There is the Carbon Footprint Challenge, in which teams cannot use any fossil fuels during the 12-hour competition. Bird seekers can use bikes, canoes, skateboards, roller blades — anything that doesn’t leave a carbon footprint. Electric motor equipment is off limits. There is also a Fledglings category, which provides the opportunity for those who are brand new to birding. Each team is required to have five years combined experience with bird watching. The team with these qualifications and the highest species tally will ultimately win the Cup. There is also the Big Sit — a category in which the team will create or imagine a 17-foot circle and bird watch from within. Birds must be viewed from within the circle; the team with the most birds counted from within the circle will win.
There is also a Townie category for those who want to count as many birds as they can within the boundaries of one town in the Monadnock region. Lastly, a Youth category for those who are under 18. Mentors are allowed on each team, but they aren’t allowed to identify the birds for the kids. The winning team will tally more than any other youth team.
The Monadnock Birding Cup is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to see what this beautiful region has to offer in terms of views, trails and bird sightings. September is highly regarded as one of the best times to visit the Granite State; the crisp fall air and striking New England views will be worth it regardless of bringing home the Birding Cup winnings.
For more information and to register, visit monadnockregionbirdingcup.com.