Backyard Biking

Gilson Pond, Jaffrey, NH Origination
Jaffrey Center/Thorndike Pond 7.4 miles. Easy. Total elevation gain 524 feet. Essentially a circumambulation of Thorndike Pond, along untrafficked roads, passing through a pristine lost village.
We start this ride at the Monadnock State Park Gilson Pond parking area. It’s mostly a parking area for hikers and picnickers and it’s rarely crowded. Or it’s possible to park across the street at the Thorndike Pond town beach parking area. This gives you great access to a good swim spot at the end of the ride. You can start this loop at the Meetinghouse in Jaffrey Center, but then you miss the experience of arriving in the village for the first time via bicycle. Or you can start at the ample parking lots for the Shattuck Golf Course.
Head south on Upper Jaffrey Road. For the first couple of miles this is mostly flat with a few gentle grades. You’ll pass the main entrance to Monadnock State Park and then you’ll roll through the stately grounds of the Monadnock Bible Conference. For the next mile or so look for striking views of “the mountain that stands alone” off to your right.
Some rolly ups and downs bring you to the Shattuck Golf Course where the old inn is gradually being restored. Novelist Willa Cather used to summer here and she’s buried in the cemetery you’re soon going to pass. More great views of the mountain across the fairways. In the winter the gravel roads for golf carts on both sides of the road are being groomed for cross-country skiing—in and out of the woods, around marshes, twisty and turny. This is also the home of the Dublin Road Taproom and Eatery.
Continue past the golf course and look for a left-hand turn onto First Tavern Road before getting to Rt. 124. After this left, you’ll take another left steeply uphill to be greeted by the stately Meetinghouse at the top of the hill. The Amos Fortune lecture series happens here on summer nights, lectures usually delivered by prominent authors and intellectuals that summer in the Monadnock region.
Jaffrey Center is like a miniature Sturbridge Village, or at least New Hampshire’s version of Grafton, VT. It’s one of those old village centers that got left behind when industry arrived and the center of the town moved down to the mills on the river in Jaffrey. You’ll see this pattern throughout New England. The old hilltop farming village is called Jaffrey Center whereas the current town center is referred to as Jaffrey. This is also true with places like Alstead Center and Alstead or Wilton Center and Wilton.
The Old Schoolhouse, across from the Meetinghouse is open for tours on Saturdays during the summer and the Moses Swain Academy, a long defunct secondary school around the corner, also has summer visiting hours. And wander beyond the Meetinghouse into the Burying Ground to see if you can find Willa Cather’s grave—a quiet pilgrimage spot. Clues are available to help you figure this out. Tarry in this lost village a bit. The dozen or more homes are all historic and authentically preserved and it’s easy to feel like you’ve stepped back into the 19th century here.
From the Meetinghouse, bear left on the gravel road through the village and then take another left on Thorndike Pond Road. You’ll be on this road for a while as you eventually cruise along the backside of the pond. Great views of Monadnock and a beautiful old farm or two. The paved road turns to gravel and the architecture turns to elegant summer residences. You hove close to the shore and then away with one substantive hill about 1½ miles from Jaffrey Center.
Now for the crux, the great moment, of this ride. Though many lanes head off to the left to summer homes, you stay straight and pass onto a section of Thorndike Pond Road that is only maintained in the summer—no winter maintenance. The woods close in, the road narrows, there are no electrical lines—this is backroads biking at its best, and it’s all downhill. It only lasts for about ½ mile, but it’s like being lost in Wonderland.
At the bottom of the hill, bear left and pop up onto Stanley Road. Beautiful marshes along here and one good whoop-de-doo, a steep down and up hill. If you get enough speed going down you can almost slingshot your way to the top of the climb on the other side. Watch out for turtles crossing the road here. You’ll pass a couple of camps on your left. If it’s pre-camp spring or post camp fall, it’s fun to pick your way through these summer camps— bikeable roads and trails abound and there are great picnic spots along the lakeshore. In the second one, Wanocksett Boy Scout Camp, see if you can find the stone table where Aslan could easily have been sacrificed.
After the camps, you turn left onto Upper Jaffrey Road. It’s barely a quarter mile back to the parking area at Gilson Pond. It’s a short, but sweet ride.
Dining Opportunity: Options Nearby
Hard to pass up the opportunity to get a post bike ride quaff at the Dublin Rd. Taproom and Eatery. This spacious re-vitalized restaurant has an almost confounding array of craft beer choices and great pub food. Wonderful west facing deck for sunset views and breezes.
Sunflowers Restaurant, in downtown Jaffrey is one of our favorite go-to places after biking or cross country skiing at nearby Windblown in New Ipswich, NH. It’s a country café with a bit of panache. Sumptuous French onion soup, great turkey clubs, fresh salads, wonderful baked goods. And they’ve solved that perennial problem of whether to get regular French fries or sweet potato fries. They serve a mélange of both. It’s small, cozy and friendly. A great find.
If you have a hankering for ice cream, then trundle east on 124 to Kimball Farms located just next to the Silver Farms airport—a tiny country airfield. I’ve never been to Kimball Farms on a summer evening when this place isn’t jammed. And I mean completely. Long separate lines for food and for ice cream. This place is a money machine. The burgers and fried food are pretty good; the ice cream is fantastic and voluminous. Pilots and their families fly in just for the ice cream. My favorite is the Swiss Chocolate Almond. But take my word, order a kiddie serving for yourself or a small serving if you want to share with someone. A small for both of you. Trust me on this.
Swimming Opportunity: Thorndike Pond
The optimal bike ride has both great dining and swimming opportunities within a stone’s throw of the starting/ending point. Here, the dining is a few miles away, but the swimming is close at hand. From the Gilson Pond parking lot, just cross the road and walk down to the town beach on Thorndike Pond. It’s a bit of a walk, but that makes it appealing because it has that away from the road, remote feeling. Make sure you abide by the long list of Inappropriate Behaviors posted near the beach entrance. We think it’s fun to come up with other additional behaviors that aren’t specified on this list but would not be appropriate on a public beach such as no goats on the beach, no dog washing. See if you can add to the list.
One you’ve tamed your inclinations to behave inappropriately, enjoy a dip. It’s sandy and shallow, the water quality is good, there are options for shade, and wild blueberries to pick in season. Good mushrooms in the fall too. I know this because it became a family tradition to bring my kids here on Tuesday afternoons after school in September for some reason. We always had it to ourselves. I wonder… If a person is skinny-dipping and there’s no one around to see him, is this an inappropriate behavior?
For a digital map of this ride: https://www.mapmyride.com/routes/view/4597028107