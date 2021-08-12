backroads biking

Walpole, NH Origination
Walpole Village, River Road. 10.5 miles. Easy. Total elevation gain 604 feet. From classic New England village to Kansas farm country and back in just over an hour.
Walpole is far from being a lost village. Au contraire, it’s one of those surprisingly grand, architecturally intact, monuments to northern New England industriousness. The many white, Greek Revival buildings (columns abound) are all impeccably restored, there’s a spacious town green, nothing is out of place. There have been a variety of economic engines over the years, but now this is the town that Ken Burns, of public television fame, has helped to revitalize. It’s also the home of one of the finest restaurants in New Hampshire, so it requires a couple of bike rides.
Park somewhere downtown behind Burdick’s, the classy Walpole Grocery and the Post Office. Lots of options here. Start out south along Main St. and at the junction head up hill to the right on what is at first Wentworth Rd. and then a quick right on Old Keene Rd. for a 200-foot elevation gain past old farms and small manses. The views to the west down to the Connecticut River and then the Vermont hills keep you pleasantly occupied. Level out and then descend into the valley of Great Brook. Your first glimpse of expansive corn appears. At the bottom of this hill, just after the junction with Mill Rd., note a pull-off on the left side where you can park later. Stroll down to the end of the guard rail to find a slender footpath down to a small, remarkably pretty little swimming hole. Crystal clear water, a smooth gravelly bottom, dappled sun through the hemlocks. Back on the road, it’s another mile on Old Keene Rd. to take a left on Rt. 12.
After a quarter mile, hang a right onto Hall’s Crossing Rd. and then a quick left on Bookseller Rd. This used to be the main road that got left behind with the upgrade of Rt. 12. You should be able to figure out the building that housed the old bookstore. A mile of quietude brings you back to the traffic of Rt. 12. Unpleasant, but there’s a wide shoulder for about 1.5 miles.
Just beyond the Amish furniture store (pricey, but really quite tasteful), take a sharp right onto River Rd. Now the geospatial dislocation begins. There’s a wonderful swoopy downhill away from traffic land, past the heavy equipment repair place and out onto pancake flat farmland. “Toto, don’t you have the feeling that we’re not in New Hampshire anymore.” In fact, you’ve been teleported to Kansas. The riverine floodplain soils along the Connecticut River provide some of the best farmland in New Hampshire. While farming has disappeared from most places in New England, it still holds on here. Flat cornfields, big herds of cows, spring flooded fields for migratory waterfowl still dominate. Ramble north through this unexpected landscape for four miles, nary a car, but maybe a few tractors on the roads. After about three of these miles, pass Boggy Meadow Farm, makers of delicious Baby Swiss that you can buy at the general store in town. After a cathedral-like tunnel through massive oaks and more meadow expanses you’ll rise up onto Rt. 12 again.
Turn left, but only for a bit and hitch right over onto North River Rd., another discarded section of Rt. 12 for a quieter ride. At South St. turn right to go uphill back into the village. At the turn at the top of the hill, head straight ahead onto the One Way/Do Not Enter street so you can cruise through a pretty neighborhood and around the town green. Feels like a set for The Music Man, gazebo and all. Around the corner you’ll find your car.
Dining Opportunities
Burdick’s Restaurant and Chocolates. It’s de rigueur to stop in at Burdick’s if you take one of these Walpole rides. If nothing else, stop for a hot chocolate, or a cold iced chocolate, or a few, irresistibly cute chocolate mice. The ambiance is country French and tres chic.
For lunch or dinner, there are really few better options. The cuisine is refined, the interior is softly lit and gracefully decorated. There’s a copper-covered bar where Ken often lurks. The steak frites will transport you to Paris, the French onion soup is classic, the lemon vinaigrette on Ken’s salad is piquante. Great for a Mother’s Day brunch but make sure you’ve got reservations. This restaurant is off the beaten path, but on everyone’s radar. We like changing from sweaty bike gear into evening wear at the car to extend the geospatial dislocation experience from rural New England to Kansas farm country to cosmopolitan Paris in the wink of an eye.
A new arrival in the Walpole dining scene is the Hungry Diner, north on Rt. 12.
Great local beer selection, conscientious farm to table sourcing, with an almost Vermont-like feeling. More suitable for a post ride quaff in your still sweaty bike togs.
Swimming Opportunities
Great Brook. If you don’t want to stop mid-ride, you can always head back to that swimming hole on Great Brook that you passed around mile 3. There’s a small pull off just after the intersection of Mill Rd. and Old Keene Rd. Follow the path down into the woods. It’s not very deep, but there’s a nice gravelly little beach, the water is often crisply chilled and you’re not visible from the road. It’s charming.
Sheep Rock. Not much further south, you can head to Sheep Rock. I can’t give you explicit directions but I can get you in the ballpark. About 5 miles south of Walpole, turn off of Rt. 12 onto Rt. 63. After about a mile you’ll come to a bridge across Mill Brook. Obvious pull offs on the east side of the road. There’s an obvious path heading downstream. Nice little plunge pool and good sunning rocks.
Route At a Glance
0 miles Park in the lot behind Burdick’s and
the post office. Get out to Main St.
and head south.
0.2 miles At juncture with South St.,
head straight onto Wentworth Rd/
Old Keene Rd. and then right onto
Old Keene Rd.
2.3 miles Pass junction with Mill Rd. Good
swimming hole on right.
2.8 miles Left on Rt. 12
3.0 miles Right on Hale Crossing Rd and
then a quick left on Bookseller Rd.
3.6 miles Rejoin Rt 12, take a right and head
south. Lots of traffic.
4.9 miles Just beyond the Amish furniture
store, turn sharp right and downhill on River Road South.
Welcome to Kansas
6.8 miles Bear left at Hale Crossing Rd to
stay on River Rd. South.
9.2 miles Left on Rt. 12.
9.5 miles Quick right/left onto River Rd.
North.
10.0 miles Right onto South St. uphill
10.2 miles Where South St. bends to the right
go straight ahead onto Elm St.
That One Way Sign doesn’t apply
to you.
10.5 miles At end of the green turn right onto
Westminster St to arrive back at your car.