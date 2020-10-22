Harrisville, N.H./Chesham to Eastview; 13.75 miles; moderate. Total elevation gain: 850 feet. Best for hybrid or mountain bikes, as about a third of this loop will be on railbeds with somewhat uneven surfaces.
Along this loop, you’ll travel old railbeds on causeways between ponds, alongside marshes and lakes and through the historic village of Harrisville.
To begin, park at the Harrisville Wells Memorial School in Chesham, about a mile north of Route 101. Chesham is the smaller of two villages within the town of Harrisville. Previously, it was Pottersville, home to as many as five potteries in the 19th century. Exit the school parking lot and turn left for a quick swoop down across the beginnings of the Minnewawa Brook and up to the old Chesham Depot. We’ll be following the old railbed for about the next five miles.
For about a half-mile, head east on Harrisville Road along the shores of Chesham Pond. Fed by Silver Lake and Seaver Pond — short hops upstream from here — all of these ponds were dammed as part of a rural electrification project in the 1920s. The dams controlled the water level in these ponds to provide a steady flow of water to power the hydroelectric generating plant in Marlborough. It’s still there and still generating electricity; an interesting challenge to see if you can find it.
At the end of Chesham Pond, where Seaver Road crosses Harrisville Road, you’re going to angle onto the first section of old railbed at about the 1:00 orientation. It looks weedy and overgrown right here, but soon opens up into a nice tunnel through hemlocks. Look for the well-crafted stone culvert that allowed sheep to transit underneath the raised railbed.
After about a half-mile, you’ll cross Brown Road and continue on the railbed and along a causeway between two ponds. At the end of the causeway, you’ll be passing over the watershed boundary between the Connecticut River and the Merrimack River. The reason this ride is reasonably flat is because Harrisville sits on this watershed boundary and so is already up in the highlands.
Marshes abound until you pop out on Harrisville-Dublin roads, right at the Harrisville Depot. You’ll cut straight across the paved road and along Skatutakee Lake Road, which usurped the old railbed. Notice the undistinguished gray industrial building on the right that houses the resurrected Spinning Mill for Harrisville Designs. A rainbow of knitting yarns is spun here on industrial looms. It’s worth a field trip sometime.
Now you’re biking along the backside of Skatutakee Lake. Half-way down, stop at the town spring on the right. Lots of Harrisville residents depend on this spring for their drinking water. I make it a point of always filling up my water bottle here, as the water has a subtle mineral tang and is always nicely chill at about 55 degrees. Check the water quality report on the bulletin board, though, to assess if there’s been any e-coli in the water. Although, this is more often the case in mid-summer when flow levels are low.
Another half-mile and the road reverts back to railbed past a couple of boulders. Walk the first two stream swales. After that, there are another three or four shallower swales that are bikeable. There’s another bit of causeway before a couple more boulders and then follow the driveway straight ahead out to Hancock Road.
Take a right and then veer left to stay on Hancock Road. The next mile and a half is a pleasant, mostly downhill frolic on new asphalt until you cross Nubanusit Brook at Busy Brook in the heart of completely unbustling Eastview; this is Harrisville’s almost third village, now just an intersection and a couple of houses. Bear left onto Jacquith Road for a short gravelly climb up to where the railbed crosses at right angles. These sections of the railbed, heading east and west, are managed by the Harris Center. To the east, there’s a beautiful new bridge across a bit of a gorge, a shared project of the Harris Center, the Harrisville Conservation Commission and a whole lot of generous, heavy-equipment operators, carpenters and community volunteers. It’s a testament to conservation collaboration.
And now we’re heading west, back toward Harrisville. You’ll pass some old gravel borrow pits, where sand and gravel were extracted for use in building up the railroad embankment, and then another causeway between beaver ponds. The pond of the right makes a great wilderness skating destination in December, as the shallow water freezes early before the surface is covered with snow.
After the beaver ponds, you’ll pass the entrance to the Harris Center’s North Pond trail, which wends between big boulders and provides access eventually to the Cobb Hill trail. There are a few dark passages along the railbed cut through bedrock, then another bridge back across Nubanusit Brook to Hancock Road. You were here about a half-hour ago. Take a right and stay on Hancock Road as you travel hard by the shore of the lake past Hither, Thither and Yon and other charming lake cottages. You’ll wish you owned one.
At the end of Hancock Road, turn right and climb up into Harrisville village, one of the few difficult climbs of the ride. Either stop at the Harrisville General Store now or plan to come back after your ride. This is a destination breakfast, lunch or snack spot.
Amble slowly through Harrisville, maybe heading around the millpond to the almost afloat library or perhaps out onto the little loop through the peninsula graveyard. You’ll feel transported to the British Lake District in this mostly brick mill village that is a designated a National Historic Landmark. Fifty years of thoughtful historic preservation have maintained the architectural integrity of the village while providing workspaces for painters, leather crafters, motorcycle restorers, yoga teachers, graphic designers and importers. There is also the Harrisville Children’s Center and the Harrisville Designs store that is a pilgrimage mecca for weavers and knitters from around the country. The village is a cozily remarkable place.
From Harrisville, continue west, bearing left at the fork by the community garden. Right takes you to Nelson. The ride back to Chesham is another mostly downhill ramble, more marshes and ponds, to the Chesham Depot. The only draggy part of this ride is that you have to slog back up that first hill to the school parking lot.
For a digital map of this route, visit mapmyride.com/routes/view/3490814602.
David Sobel and Jennifer Kramer will be leading a ride on this bike loop on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are interested in participating, harriscenter.org/events to register. Read the Center’s COVID-19 guidelines at harriscenter.org/harris-center-outings-in-the-age-of-covid-19 to make sure this event is right for you. Space is limited for this biking event and registration is required.