Bicycling can be the answer to social distancing. It gets you outside and keeps you active.
Keene and the Monadnock region are ideal for such activity. Try the circumnavigation of Keene – 8.5 miles. Easy. Total elevation gain: 271 feet. It features bike trails, industrial archeology, a pastoral cemetery and lots of twists and turns.
This mellow ride around Keene will take you to places you’ve never seen, even if you’ve lived here for a decade or more. One drawback: there are more quick left and right turns than you can shake a stick at. All the direction that follows will make this ride slow the first time you try it. After that, you’ll appreciate the flow. It’s designed to stay on quiet, mostly untrafficked lanes.
Start at the Colony Mill parking lot right next to the connector into the Center of Keene parking lot. Peddle through the Center of Keene lot aiming for where the Cheshire Rail Trail picks up on the far side of School Street.
The long Colony Mill building was a roundhouse and repair shop for the Boston and Maine Railroad. Trains arrived in Keene in 1847 and two main lines intersected here. The city became a railroad hub; this led to the commercial and industrial growth of Keene. Note the half-circular part of the building that now houses shops. The 17 archways here all served as entrances to workshops where engines and train cars were serviced.
Once you pick up the bike trail, pass the Skate Park followed by the striking train mural on your right before crossing Main Street. Keene’s pedestrian- and bike-friendly culture means that cars should readily yield to your crossing. Pass through Railroad Square and then weave through the Monadnock Co-op and the Courtyard Marriott.
There’s a little jag left across Community Way and then you’re back on the old rail bed with Whitney Brothers Furniture, the only remaining furniture factory in a city once known for fine maple furniture. Once you cross Water Street, it’s a straight shot on the Industrial Heritage section of the trail with historical brass placards along the way.
The rail trail ends at Eastern Avenue, where you’ll take a sharp left to travel about a quarter of a mile to a left on Water Street and then a quick right on South Lincoln. Cruise past the Monadnock Waldorf School, which has contributed to the revitalization of this comfortable, quietly distinguished east side neighborhood. Staying on South Lincoln, you cross Roxbury and take a left on Beaver Street. Continue down to take a right into Woodlawn Cemetery. Follow the main lane through the stately pines, oaks and little dells. Eventually head uphill on Chapel Street to the Sumner Knight Chapel. This stone chapel will make you feel like you’ve been transported to the British countryside.
Exit the cemetery and take a right on George Street. There’s a short, steep climb continuing as your turn left on Rule Street. This neighborhood sits right at the base of the hills that rise up on Keene’s east side. At the end of Rule Street, you’ll take a left on Sullivan Street and then a right onto Knight Street. This is one continuous downhill gambol on quiet lanes. You’ll pass the neglected Ells-Harrison Park with rarely used tennis courts. If you’re into industrial archeology, stop there, meander behind the tennis courts, back to the banks of Beaver Brook.
Tucked into the woods you’ll find extensive spoils piles of oddly shaped chunks of mica. This was the site of the Keene Mica Company in the early 20th century. Gilsum’s 60 feldspar, mica, tourmaline mines provided the mica that was processed here. It was used for electrical components, windows in wood stoves, and to create the glitter in automotive paints. Keene was one of the mica processing capitals of the world between the two World Wars.
Past the park, take a right on Giffin Street, pass People’s Linens (enjoy the smell of fresh laundry) and take a left on Washington Street, and then quick right on Woodbury Street. Go up and over Woodbury Street to a left on Gilsum Street, a right on North Avenue and a right onto Elm St. Note the location of CC and D’s Market on the corner of North and Elm streets – great BBQ take-out – like a secret speakeasy.
Go north on Elm Street, then just as you see the crosswalk for Fuller School, get on the sidewalk leading up toward to school so you can peddle the walkway to loop around the south side of the school, and then down into the playground behind the building and loop 180 degrees to head down to take a right on Mort Street. It’s a fun swoop. A quick right on East Diane, a quick left on Crestview and you’re at Court Street just below the hospital.
It’s a treat unto itself to ride through this neighborhood on Halloween night. This is a neighborhood that does the family trick-or-treat thing just right. Packs of squealing kids and parents, hundreds of lit jack-o-lanterns, inflated lawn ornaments, outdoor fires. It’ll warm your heart.
Take a bit of a left jog on Court Street, where there is traffic, and then a quick right onto the Appel Way crosstown bike path. This sweet little bike path through downtown wilderness goes over the river, under the highway, thru the woods and past sand pits to Wheelock Park. This is named after George Wheelock, a turn-of-the-century businessman-turned poet and naturalist who initiated land protection in and around Keene. We are indebted to his generosity for this park and Robin Hood Park on the east side of Keene.
At the end of the bike path, fade left into a pretty, residential neighborhood. It’s hard to describe a route through here other than to say whenever you have a choice, take a left. That will keep you on the outside edge of this neighborhood and bring you out onto McKinley Street, which Ts into West Street. Slip across West Street, bearing right, and head downhill where the street separates from Park Avenue (this part of West Street is the old east-west highway before 101 bypassed Keene). After only about 100 yards, turn left onto Symonds Place, and then left on Pitcher Street. This will wend you down to rejoin the Cheshire Rail Trail. Take a left on the rail trail and you’ll head up and over the bike bridge over busy routes 9, 10 and 12.
After the bridge, you’ll pass Antioch New England, then a bridge over the Ashuelot. When you reach Island Street, jig and jag into the Colony Mill parking lot back to your starting point.
Happy cycling!
This bike loop description is the first in a series of backroads bike loops in Keene and the Monadnock region. They all seek out quiet, untrafficked roads and the hidden historical features, beautiful landscapes, nooks and crannies of the nearby, explorable world. They’ll range from 8 to 15 miles, from easy to challenging. They can be good for after work or a weekend amble. Also included will be suggestions for cool swimming spots, culinary delicacies and micro-breweries to explore. This first one is direction heavy. Future ones will be simpler to follow.