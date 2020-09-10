Back to the Grind

You may finally be starting to feel like you’ve mastered your work-from-home routine or you’ve had some time off during the pandemic, but with businesses and schools opening back up, our routines are bound to get a little shaken up again. It’s important to remember how to maintain a healthy lifestyle and find some ways to fight the stresses of work and home life.
Whether in the office or at home, kids being in school or fully remote, finding time for ourselves can be a challenge in itself. Healthy Monadnock, an initiative of the Cheshire Medical Center, has been working to inspire people in the community to make healthy choices. They have been working with local businesses, clubs and other groups, too, to improve access to healthy foods and safe physical activity.
There are several ways in which to stay healthy, in both body and mind.
Drink plenty of water. This is always one of those things everyone knows they need to do, but we all forget at some point. It is recommended to drink eight, eight-ounce glasses of water daily. Dehydration can not only cause a dry mouth or dry skin, it can also cause headaches, dizziness, inability to concentrate and fatigue. Bring a big jug of water with you to work or set some reminders on your phone to hit up the water bubbler throughout the day; if you’re at home, reminders can also help.
Get up and move. Keeping your body moving not only helps get your blood pumping, it can keep you alert and help with stiff muscles. The American Diabetes Association recommends getting up and moving at least every 30 minutes. If you have a smart watch, you can even set a timer to remind you. Some great ways to stay active are getting up and walking around the building or neighborhood, bike or walk to work if it is close by, walk to take a lunch break at a restaurant or eat outside. Even if you find you’re unable to get up and away from your desk, you can stand for a bit, stretch regularly, do arm or ankle circles — any body movement is a great way to start.
Stay organized. Keeping an organized desk and home not only helps with finding things you need, it can also help you feel better. Less clutter in your life can mean less clutter in your head, less stress and may give you the ability to be more productive with other things.
Plan your weekday meals. Planning your meals and snacks for the week can be helpful in a few different ways. It may help you keep track of what you are consuming, it could save you time and can even help you save money. Sometimes, if you don’t plan ahead, it can be easier to just run and grab fast food for a quick lunch. Try to plan a week of work lunches and bring healthy snacks along so you won’t find yourself running to the vending machines or less-than-healthy snacks on a break.
Get a desk plant. Plants not only look nice and could cheer you up just looking at them, but they help give you cleaner air to breathe as well. You don’t necessarily need anything too time consuming or hard to take care of either. A simple aloe plant or other succulent could work, or try a pothos or spider plant, which are also very easy to take care of.
Listen to music. Music can help you focus and can also be a great stress reliever. Though you can’t always blast your music at work, some workplaces allow employees to wear headphones. If you don’t have the option of listening to music at work, you can always listen to music on your way to and from the office to help relieve stress or play it while at home.
Work on your breathing. Being mindful of breathing in a stressful work environment can help bring you back to a better balance. Take a three- to five-minute break to work on your breathing. Sit up straight, breath in slowly filling up your lungs, then let your breath out slowly.
For more tools and tips for employees or employers, contact Healthy Monadnock, located at 580 Court St., Keene, at (603) 354-5460 or online at healthymonadnock.org.