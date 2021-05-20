Back to LIVE! Monadnock Music Season Line-Up

Monadnock Music announced live concerts would be returning in 2021 as part of its annual series, and now the concert programs are out in the open—much like their settings this summer.
The season opener—the Peterborough Village Concert June 19 at Depot Square Park—had already been set in stone. It will feature three pieces. The first is by flutist and composer, Valerie Coleman, titled “Tzigane,” a 10-minute piece for woodwind quintet.
Next on the program is Louise Farrenc’s nonet for mixed strings and winds. Farrenc (1804-1875) was a French composer, virtuoso pianist and teacher at the Paris Conservatory.
The opening concert will close with Sextet #2 in G major by Johannes Brahms.
Depot Square Park will also be the location for three Listen & Lunch events in June, July and August. The events are free solo performances during lunch hour (noon to 1 p.m.) Bring your own lawn chair or blanket.
In planning Monadnock Music’s hallmark village concert programming, artistic director Rafael Popper-Keizer uses the same criteria.
“There are three facets to classical music I absolutely love,” he said. “The first is its richness of history...The second is there is so much repertoire neglected and forgotten and bringing these gems to life is incredibly exciting. Third, it’s always evolving. New types of expression are emerging from different styles...I work to bring these things into the music I present. It’s music I love and want to hear and play.”
He gave great consideration to the ending of the Westmoreland Village Concert on Saturday, June 26, on the green at the Park Hill Meeting House.
Closing the program that evening will be a string trio by early 20th-century composer, Jean Cras.
“It’s a gorgeous, fun, incredibly magical piece,” said Popper-Keizer, “and audiences will not have heard it because (Cras) was fairly unknown.”
In that same vein is a piece that will be played Wednesday, June 30, at the Rindge Village Concert at Cathedral of the Pines: Viola quintet in a minor, op. Posth. by Max Bruch.
“Bruch is well-known for his violin concerto, but he also wrote beautiful music that was hardly ever played,” said Popper-Keizer, referring to Bruch’s viola quintet, discovered after the composer’s death.
A piece Popper-Keizer is particularly excited about hearing is on the program at the Marlborough Village Concert Saturday, July 17, at the Frost Free Library—Michael Cohen’s “I Remember (Settings from the Diary of Anne Frank).”
“It’s a searing, honest, beautiful piece for harp, flute, cello and voice,” he said.
Also performing during the Milford Village Concert July 10 will be folk duo Ari and Mia.
Their music references the styles of Southern and Northeastern fiddle music and the early American songbook.
The full program at the Hancock Village Concert Saturday, July 24 is highlighted with pieces by Adolphus Hailstork (Variations for solo trumpet); Francis Poulenc (Sonata for horn, trumpet, and trombone) and Stacy Garrop (Sanskara for solo horn) along with five more compositions.
Woodwind instruments are the star of the Francestown Village Concert Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Old Meetinghouse, which will include works from Wilhelm Friedemann Bach’s Sonata in
e minor, F. 54 to Karl Goepfart’s Quartet for winds, op. 93.
Breaking up the series of village concerts is a Salon Concert Thursday, Aug. 5, featuring music from 17th-century Rome on the lawn of Deborah Waldo & John Catlin in Wilton (address disclosed upon ticket purchase). Patrons can bring their own picnic or purchase dinner from The Crisp Truck while enjoying a program of baroque guitar, lute and theorbo music by Olav Chris Henriksen.
Next up Saturday, Aug. 7, is the Nelson Village Concert at the congregational church featuring (among three other pieces) Quartet #3 “Unrequited” by Billy Childs, a jazz pianist and composer who earned 13 Grammy Awards and performed with the likes of Yo Yo Ma.
“This string quartet is a nexus of so many cultural styles and elements,” said Popper-Keizer. “His unique, compelling voice is a product of his vast richness of experience.”
The last of the village concerts in the series is on the green at Jaffrey Center Saturday, Aug. 14, featuring Johannes Brahms’ Clarinet Quintet in bi minor, op. 115 along with Bernard Herrmann’s Souvenir de Voyage for clarinet and string quartet and opening with the piece, Paisajes, by Jose Gonzalez Granero.
Bring your own lawn chair or blanket to village concerts. With the exception of the June 30 concert in Rindge, a ticketed event, all other village concerts are free.
Several special events are planned in 2021, including a Progressive Garden Party Sunday, July 18, throughout Peterborough with garden tours, food and drink tastings and of course, musical performances. Only 75 tickets are available for that event. Fall events include Oktoberfest; Game Night featuring a wild game dinner and pop-up musical performance; and the annual fundraising gala featuring a comedy circus troupe at Aldworth Manor in Harrisville.
All Saturday village concerts are at 5 p.m., with a rain date on the following day. The Francestown concert is Sunday, with no rain date.
To see the full programming schedule, and to purchase tickets or for more information about Monadnock Music’s 56th season, visit monadnockmusic.org.