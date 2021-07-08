Back Roads Biking

Brattleboro/West River 11.0 miles. Easy/Moderate. Total elevation gain, 620 feet. Over the river and through the woods. A local favorite for Brattleboro residents; off the radar for most Cheshire County residents.
Lots of Brattleboro bike loops are steep. But this ride takes advantage of the scenic, and mostly flat West River Valley. Start this ride at the Marina Restaurant on Spring Tree Rd. right near where the West River joins the Connecticut River. Lots of parking just beyond the restaurant. You’ll get most of the trafficky biking done early. Get on Rt. 5, here known as Putney Rd. and head towards downtown over the West River bridge. Take a quick right onto Eaton Ave., to get away from traffic and into a pleasant neighborhood perched about the Retreat Meadows. Eaton Rd. turns into Vermont Ave. and then bends back to Putney Rd. Take a right and look for the town green coming up on your right.
Diverge right as soon as you get to the green onto a single track pathway. The single track stays along the top of the bluff and spits you out onto Rt. 30 heading north. Pass the attractive gazebo, focal point for many celebrations. Cruise down through the Brattleboro Retreat, one of the more continuously operating psychiatric hospitals in the country.
There’s a great scene from an Archer Mayer novel that unfolds in the bowels of the Retreat. If you’re a fan of regional mystery writing, and you haven’t read any of Mayer’s novels, they’re worth tracking down. Many of them take place in and around Brattleboro and they’re laden with geographic specificity. They’ll make your bike rides in this area much more interesting as you can visualize scenes from the books as you poke into Brattleboro’s hidden corners, of which there are many.
Once you’re past the Retreat you’re pedaling by the Retreat Meadows, a backwater of the West River. There is often a festive ice-skating scene here in the winter. On the left is the Retreat Farm. If you’re biking with children, snuggling up with the baby lambs, kid goats, bunnies and piglets is a must. Also, in the summer, there’s a great Food Truck Round Up in Farmhouse Square on Thursday evenings. Same joie de vivre and locally sourced food as the renowned Brattleboro Farmer’s Market. And though it’s early in the ride, a stop at Grafton Cheese right here on the left is almost compulsory. It’s a shameless indulgence to take advantage of the free samples of cheese, crackers, mustards and sometimes sausages. (Suspended during the pandemic, hopefully back.) Our favorite is the three year Grafton cheddar--tart, a little crumbly, great paired with a piece of Effie’s oatcake. But beware that you’ll be tempted to purchase a chunk of very pricey cheese.
Now fortified, you continue north and west along Rt. 30 and face a choice. You can stay on Rt. 30, hug the river, tolerate the traffic and sometimes headwinds and enjoy a flat four miles out to the Green Bridge. (I don’t recommend this option.). Or you can diverge onto the Upper Dummerston Rd., enjoy a pastoral, somewhat up and down-y ride through neighborhoods and farms. Let’s say you choose the Upper Dummerston Rd. Good choice. It’s really the only aerobic part of the ride. You’ll cruise underneath I-91 and then past the Brattleboro Country Club. Note to self. Return here in winter for the well-groomed, surprisingly diverse cross country skiing. I’m generally not a fan of golf course cross country, but these trails dodge off into interesting woods loops and they’re intriguingly designed. We ski here at least half a dozen times a winter and always come up with new trail combinations.
Continue along, past a large cemetery. At a high point, just past the Hillwinds Storage sign, stop and look down the very steep slope to where Rt. 30 passes a couple hundred feet below. This is the site of another grisly Archer Mayer scene where a car gets forced off the road and down this precipitous cliff, crashing through the trees. Past here, there’s a nice swoop down to rejoin Rt. 30. Turn left for the 1.5 mile pedal to the Green Iron Bridge. Now you can really appreciate the flatness and note the traffic whizzing by that you avoided on Upper Dummerston. Across the Green Iron Bridge take a right and enjoy Rice Farm Rd. which runs between the base of Black Mountain and the river.
Black Mountain is a granite bald, a distinctive mountain habitat evocatively described in Tom Wessels’ The Granite Landscape: A Natural History of America’s Mountain Domes. Tom was a revered professor at Antioch University New England for decades and his books on reading the landscapes of New England will make your bike rides that much more interesting. He’s the non-fiction counterpoint to Mayer’s fiction. You can access Black Mountain via a steep trail along here on the left, or you can drive almost all the way to the top via Dummerston roads. The smooth expanses of granite and the numerous boulder caves make this a great exploration outing with elementary-aged children.
Travel southeast along Rice Farm Rd., past the trailhead for Black Mountain and look for the West River Rail Trail heading off to the right. It’s just before Rice Farm Rd. starts to head uphill to the left. This is the gravy part of the ride. From here back to Brattleboro it’s four miles of wide single track hugging the river. There used to be a couple of rough, dicey sections, but the trail was reworked in the early 2010’s and it’s easily rideable all the way now. If you catch it right, the mountain laurels are spectacular in late May and early June for the first mile. You’ll also pass above Deyo’s Hole, a popular local swimming spot that might be worth checking out. There’s great variation too. It’s starts off meadowy, then slips into the hemlock woods. At some points you’re down in the floodplain forest, at others hugging the cliffs. And without giving away specifics, there’s a great area along here for collecting ostrich fern fiddleheads in the spring—they’re the choice, edible ones. Collecting fiddleheads here also means you’ll be collecting ticks.
As you get towards the end of the ride, you’ll pass under the mammoth I-91 bridge. Stop here to appreciate the interesting decorative stonework on the support towers and the leaf ornamented railing--unusual in this time of mostly functional road infrastructure. This bridge reconstruction lasted almost a decade and everyone in southern Vermont was thrilled when it was finished. After the bridge, you’ll start to encounter more walkers and parents with kids in strollers. Nice meadows to the left and the widening West River to your right. You’ll pass a dock maintained by the Brattleboro Outing Club for rowers and kayakers. Other cooling off activities might be appropriate here as well. You’ll arrive at your car shortly after this.
Dining Opportunities
One of the best reasons for taking this loop is stopping at The Marina for post-ride libations. The food is pretty good, but the beer selection is great and the views are unequaled. There’s a raft of interesting places to sit—inside and outside, on the deck and at the bar, in the sun and nicely shaded. In the late afternoon, with the sun pouring in, it feels very Jimmy Buffet. For carnivores we recommend the Thai chicken wings and for drafts, the Stone IPA, even though it’s not local.
For similar views and more provocative food, head just up the hill on Rt. 5 to the Top of the Hill Grill. Tasty Bar-B-Q and other grilled delights. Here we recommend the Cajun Catfish wrap. And right next door, the Porch Café in the Friends of the Sun complex looks bland from the outside, but the food is great. Anything here will be saucy and delicious.
Swimming Opportunities
Just before you get back to the Marina, there’s a dock managed by the Brattleboro Outing Club for kayaking and crew shell launching. This used to be a popular swim spot but the dock is now signed as only accessible to BOC members for boating purposes. It’s a nice swim spot at just the right location in this loop. You decide.
Less for swimming, more for wading and dipping is Stickney Brook Falls. Head back up Rt 30 towards the Iron Bridge, don’t take the Upper Dummerston Rd. and look for Stickney Brook Rd. on the left. Up here just a bit, the brook trills over ledges and creates wonderful little pools in dappled sunlight. It’s a magical place.
The West River provides a number of options. There’s a swim spot down behind the recreation fields and the Brattleboro Professional Center, just past the I-91 underpass. Or you can access Deyo’s Hole from this side of the river, across from the Mobil gas station on Rt. 30 about a mile before the Green Iron Bridge. Or head further up to the Covered Bridge, about a mile past the Green Iron Bridge or even further up to where the Rock River joins the West River at the junction with the Williamsville Rd. On summer afternoons there will be a hundred cars parked along both sides of the road here. Hard to miss.
For a digital map of this route, go to:
https://www.mapmyride.com/routes/view/4474340614