Baby, it’s (not too) Cold Outside

Throughout southern New England, kayaks, canoes, swimsuits and sandals are stowed away until next year. But just because it’s winter doesn’t mean we have to stay indoors. Grab your warmest jacket, hat, mittens and boots and head outside.
Granite Gorge Ski Area in Keene is a great local destination during the winter. In addition to downhill skiing, there are trails for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. About nine miles of trails are groomed for those two activities, situated along the north side of Otter Brook “in the shadow of Pinnacle Mountain,” according to granitegorge.com, “in a cold hollow protected from the wind. There is also a half-mile or so lighted, machine-made snow loop that is perfect for nighttime adventure.
Cross-country skiing trail passes and passes for snowshoeing are available; equipment rentals are offered too.
Interested in some laid-back fun? Granite Gorge also touts Cosmic Tubing down its trails. On Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m., the bright lights are replaced by neon lights and music.
Pats Peak is another prime snowtubing spot. Located in Henniker, it features a 600-foot-long descent for some weekend thrills. It’s open on Fridays (non-holidays) from 3 to 9 p.m., from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit patspeak.com for more information.
In the winter, the summer campground roads at Greenfield (N.H.) State Park become prime for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Nearby Monadnock State Park in Jaffrey is great for such activity, with about 12 miles of trail on the lower slopes on Mt. Monadnock offering a variety of intermediate terrain. Check out Annett State Forest in Rindge. It’s got numerous trails and roads (that connect to a nearby trail network), as well as a few ponds and marshes to explore. Learn more about the activities offered through the New Hampshire State Park system at nhstateparks.org/activities/nordic-snowshoeing.
There is just as much to do over the river in Vermont.
The Grafton Inn in Grafton, Vt., touts cross-country skiing and snowshoeing through trails that, according to graftoninnvermont.com, “deliver a dazzling display of peaceful and scenic sights.” There’s tubing there, as well as fat bike trails. These off-road bicycles have wide, oversized tires designed for low ground pressure to allow riding on soft, unstable terrain such as snow… perfect for terrain throughout the Grafton Inn property and all over the southern Vermont region. The Inn offers equipment rentals for all of these winter activities.
Fat bike rentals and trails are also available at places including Stratton Mountain in Stratton Mountain, Vt., Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow, and Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe.
Snowmobiling has long been a popular interest throughout the area. There are also several clubs snowmobiling enthusiasts can join. The volunteer-run Monadnock SnoMoles club (snomoles.org) maintains about 80 miles of trails throughout Jaffrey, Rindge, New Ipswich, Fitzwilliam and Troy. The Southern New Hampshire Snow Slickers (snowmobile-nh.com), based in Candia, owns 20 acres of land and is responsible for grooming and maintaining trails throughout the Bear Brook and Pawtuckaway state parks.
Venturing out beyond the Monadnock and southern Vermont regions offers even more winter adventures.
Bretton Woods, near New Hampshire’s Mt. Washington, is packed with winter activities. From cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and fat biking to guided zip-line canopy tours along the property’s slopes. The area includes a network of platforms high up in ancient hemlock trees, connected by nine ziplines — the longest line is about 830 feet long and about 165 feet high off the forest floor — as well as two sky bridges and three rappels. This adventure brings participants through the White Mountains, including views of Mt. Washington and the Presidential Range.
The Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center in Gorham has activities to fully immerse yourself in winter fun. Among the activities are SnowCoach tours. A truck featuring four tracks (similar to those on a snowmobile) instead of wheels transports people to the tree line on Mt. Washington — approximately 4,200-feet up; about two-thirds of the way up to the mountain’s summit — into a sub-arctic world. The route also overlooks the protected Great Gulf Wilderness and the Presidential Mountain Range.
The Mt. Cardigan Snowmobile Club (mtcardigansnowmobile.com), a volunteer-run group, maintains 130 miles of trails in Canaan as well as through Dorchester, Enfield, Grafton, Lyme and Orange. Based in Wentworth, the Baker River Valley Snowmobile Club
A more low-key endeavor… ice castles (icecastles.com/new-hampshire).
Clark Farm Road in North Woodstock, N.H. is transformed every December with this frozen attraction (one of four in North America). The ice castles are created with hundreds of thousands of icicles that are hand-placed by professional ice artists. The castles include LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides and fountains.
Muddy Paw Sled Dog Kennel (dogslednh.com), based in Jefferson, N.H., offers dog sledding adventures from December through March. Tours range from introductory experiences to interactive clinics…
A 1.5-hour tour is an introductory dog sledding adventure open to those ages 2+. Participants are able to meet and greet the sled dogs, see where they live, and help their musher(s) prepare the doggies for the trail. Once everything is prepared and ready to go, it embarks on a 5-mile ride. The Mini Mush tour is similar to this but can accommodate more people.
The 3-hour tour, open to those ages 5+, is geared toward those who want additional ride and trail time. A meet-and-greet with the sled dogs is followed by a 12-mile ride. Then there’s the Musher for a Minute option. Open to those over 12 years old, it’s a crash course in the art of modern mushing and dog sledding. After learning the details of everything from preparing the dogs and sled to the mushing basics, participants hit the trail using a double-driver sled — with the assistance of a trained, experienced musher — for approximately 5 miles.
There is always the standard ice skating, ice fishing and sledding at numerous locations throughout southern New Hampshire and Vermont. Whatever your winter adventure interests, get outside and explore!