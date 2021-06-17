Azalea or Rhododendron?

Just recently I was talking with friends about my disdain for those lavender-pink blooms of rhododendrons that seem to be everywhere. I call them parking lot plants. Any shopping plaza that was last updated in the 80s or 90s has them and every residential neighborhood usually has dozens of them waving their light purple bundles of blooms at me as I drive by. In general, I really like rhododendrons but it’s just this particular color is so common! A quick internet search will show you there is actually lots of different shades of rhododendron… from snowy white to the deepest wine color. It just happens that this particular variety is one of the genus’ hardiest. I would guess they’re all examples of the P.J.M. variety… developed by Peter J. Mezitt and not only are they very hardy, but they’re also heat and full sun tolerant. Hence… a perfect plant. It gets overused, unfortunately. It’s kind of like my annual complaint about the same old 5 color choices of mums in the fall at every garden center and supermarket. There’s a zillion colors and styles in existence yet we always get the same old choices every year.
A type of rhododendron that offers even more color variety is the azalea. According to “7 Types of Azaleas and Rhododendrons to Consider for Your Landscape” by David Beaulieu at thespruce.com, all azaleas belong to the rhododendron genus but not all rhododendrons are azaleas. They are very similar and have the same basic growing requirements but while the rhododendron is typically evergreen with large leathery leaves, most azaleas are deciduous and have smaller, softer leaves. Because they hold on to their leaves year-round, large-leaved rhododendrons are a more commonly used landscape plant. Evergreen leaves in winter are a nice complement to the needles of our yews, spruces and arborvitaes. I’ve got two white-blooming varieties in the foundation plantings around my house in Dublin while a gorgeous, yellow-bloomed azalea is out in my peony garden.
Both azaleas and rhododendrons are easy, care-free shrubs to grow as long as you have the right growing conditions. Both like well-drained, acidic soil. Semi-shade or only dappled sun is their preference (except the above mentioned P.J.M. types). Starting them off with a good bunch of compost blended in with your own soil is about all they require and don’t really need annual feeding. Other than dwarf or compact varieties, you’ll want to keep an eye on their growth… particularly in foundation plantings. How many times have you driven by a house and wondered why the homeowners have let their shrubs grow taller than their windows? Since we see them every day, it’s easy to not notice their slow upward growth until we suddenly realize the living room looks so dark yet used to get lots of light. Hard pruning once either an azalea or rhodie have gone way past their intended bounds can be tricky and sometimes impossible. If you cut back an 8’ rhododendron down to just under your window sills, there is a good chance you will be left with just bony wood and few leaves and it’s awfully hard for a rhodie to grow new leaves and branches from thick, old wood.
So, go ahead and seek out either of these types of rhododendrons but force yourself to dig a little deeper than the most common varieties. Azaleas have the larger color spectrum regarding blooms but if you’re looking for something evergreen other than a conifer, go with a large-leaved rhododendron. My two in the foundation gardens are white bloomers which I always think are classic. A little later blooming than the pinky-purple ones but that’s fine with me. Next, I would like to yank out a rug-type juniper next to my bulkhead and plant a deep, deep red rhodie. They’re out there and I’ll find one!