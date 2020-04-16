Award-Winning Dog Groomer Hits the Road

A trip to the groomer’s can be somewhat traumatic, for pooch and often for owner. Eliminating the trip entirely? That’s now paw-sible.
Gabby Hobbs launched Canine Cosmuttology last October, servicing all of Cheshire County. She travels to the client’s home to make dogs look, feel (and smell) their very best.
Hobbs’s home groom services are particularly suited to dogs who are nervous. As one Facebook reviewer wrote: “Gabby did a great job with our dog ... who isn’t the best with getting groomed or having his nails clipped.” Senior dogs who maybe aren’t as mobile as they once were also make good clients, according to Hobbs.
Not to mention, it’s far more convenient. According to another reviewer, “I didn’t have to load up my dogs, drive somewhere and take time out of my work week schedule to get all of this done, but rather I got to stay home, my dogs were comfortable, and I got to be by their side the whole time.” Plus, Hobbs added, senior residents who might struggle to bring their pet to a groomer’s facility don’t have to leave their home.
Hobbs has worked as a full-time groomer in Keene for the past three years and continues to do so part-time at a local salon. When she began offering home grooming services, she was working out of her Subaru. This month, she began operating from a company van she purchased and filled with her grooming equipment and tools.
“I work more efficiently now,” she said. “Everything I need is with me on the road at all times.”
Hobbs, a graduate of the Whole Pet Grooming Academy, formerly located in Peterborough, offers a holistic approach to grooming.
“I consider the dog’s whole well-being,” she said. “I use all-natural products, I don’t muzzle, no [dog] goes into a kennel.”
And owners may sit and watch her entire process. What she does is different than a mobile grooming service, she said, which is defined as a vehicle equipped to be the grooming location.
“I go right into [the dog’s] comfort zone – kitchen or bathroom, garage, basement, outside – little dogs go in the kitchen sink,” she said, adding that she has her own grooming table and dryer. “Everything is done right in that room. I offer everything a regular salon would offer.”
The only dogs she can’t accommodate are those that shed particularly heavily, as well as extra-large dogs, as she needs to be able to lift the dog to perform grooming services.
Her grooming packages include services from “mutt maintenance” – nail trim and buff, ear cleanse, breath refresh, teeth cleaning, feet, bum, belly and face trim and brush-out with scented spritz – to a “wellness bath” with all the maintenance trimmings plus a natural shampoo and conditioner. Hobbs also offers “creative styling,” complete with face jewels and nail polish, as well as the more basic dematting and flea treatment services.
One of Hobbs’s star clients is Cody, whose owner, Christine Benson, offered to let her practice on him.
“It pushed me to be a better version of myself,” Hobbs said of working with Cody.
Now, she is competing in grooming competitions (she earned the second-place First Time Competitor’s Award at Intergroom, the second-largest grooming competition in the world) and has around six clients a week. Because the State of New Hampshire has deemed grooming services essential during the COVID-19 pandemic, her business has only increased.
“I make sure I clean and sanitize everything in the home and I wear a mask,” she said, adding that she hopes to be solely working in her own business by the end of the year.
“I hope to grow sooner rather than later,” she said.
Hobbs is also waiting to hear back on her audition for “Pooch Perfect,” a new reality-based program about dog grooming competitions, hosted by “Pitch Perfect” actress, Rebel Wilson.
“I love it,” Hobbs said. “I live and bleed what I do.”
For more information, visit facebook.com/k9cosmuttology or call Hobbs at (603) 209-3431.