Aviation Museum of NH Shares ‘Magic’ of Flight

In the 1920s, a wave of companies were vying to make the airplane everyone would buy — “the airplane version of the model T.”
“The Doodlebug was New Hampshire’s attempt at that,” said Jeff Rapsis, the executive director of the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire in Londonderry.
It was a biplane anyone with a license could fly, he said — but the New Hampshire company behind it got unlucky.
“They built exactly two of them before the Great Depression just hit the company murderously, and that was it,” Rapsis said. “Like many, many other would-be airplane magnates, they had to kind of go out of business.”
But one plane survived and was discovered decades later, mostly intact, in a barn in Loudon.
That plane is now one of the many pieces of aviation history on exhibit at the Aviation Museum, which is housed in an art deco former terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
Rapsis said the museum has a two-part mission.
“It’s preserving the history of aviation in New Hampshire and New England, which is actually a very rich vein of lore and legend,” he said. “But also, instead of just looking to the past, we like to take the view that the kids today, especially young people that come visit us, are the future of aviation. We need to get them excited about aviation if we’re gonna have pilots and aerospace engineers and air traffic controllers tomorrow.”
One unexpected way to do that? The museum’s “world-class class collection of air-sickness bags.”
It sounds odd, but they serve a serious purpose, Rapsis said. The collection includes vintage bags from all over the world. “If you get kids talking about it and thinking about it, it becomes a window into geography all across the planet,” he said.
Plus, it’s a reminder of our common humanity.
“The air-sickness bags remind us all that no matter what your creed is, or what your background or cultural reference points are, everybody’s subject to certain laws of physics,” Rapsis said with a laugh.
The Aviation Museum draws everyone from hardcore airplane geeks to the casually interested visitor. Rapsis said the museum is set up to appeal to everyone, with a particular focus on young kids, who can learn about the physics of flight with hands-on exhibits.
The Aviation Museum is also trying to reach young people through another project — a plane-building program with the Manchester School of Technology.
Rapsis said home-built airplanes, constructed from kits, are popular with some in the aviation community. They’ve also caught on with schools as a way to teach mechanical skills and get students excited about completing a project, he said.
In 2019, the Aviation Museum and the Manchester School of Technology — a public vocational high school — launched the program with a $350,000 initial budget. The museum agreed to do all the fundraising to buy kits for two planes and cover other expenses, Rapsis said.
Ultimately, the goal is for the program to be self-sustaining. Once a plane is built and certified as flight-worthy, it can be sold, funding the purchase of the next kit. Due to pandemic delays, the first plane is set to be completed this spring.
“Even if a student involved in this program does not become a pilot or go into the Air Force or whatever, they’ve worked on something that shows them that there’s incredible possibilities open to them, and they can do it,” Rapsis said. “If they can build a plane, what’s to stop them from doing really anything?”
Rapsis said the museum is looking for volunteers to work at the museum, as well as to help with the plane-building program. For the latter, it helps to have some mechanical experience.
The museum is holding an open house for potential volunteers Tuesday, February 8, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at its facility at 27 Navigator Road in Londonderry.
“This is a good community to be involved in,” Rapsis said. “… Aviation and aerospace brings people together, because of the sheer magic of it.”