Autumn Equinox Forest Bathing & Fire Ritual

Once again, the cycle of seasons is upon us. The cooler temperatures overnight bring with them changes in colors of the leaves. Flowers are less abundant and the landscape is showing colors of red, white, orange and yellow. The tall grasses and plants are also changing. Our gardens are bursting with sunflowers and the vegetables remaining in our gardens are ready to be picked and preserved for later use.
Finding ways to be in rhythm with the changes of seasons offers a unique experience of celebrating the change while cultivating intentions of what changes you would like to be experiencing within yourself, your home and your workplace. Setting an intention is helpful for maintaining focus and attaining goals. Personally, I find that celebrating seasonal changes cultivates a sense of reverence, inspires personal growth and deepens connection with the natural world.
Spending time in the natural world has rejuvenating benefits. Decades of studies show being outdoors is an excellent way to reduce stress, improve sleep quality and promote a more positive mindset. I enjoy a practice known as Forest Bathing, and if you haven’t heard of Forest Bathing, let me introduce you to this mindfulness practice. During the 1980’s in Japan an eco-therapy known as Shinrin-yoku, emerged an in effort to combat tech boom burn out. Shinrin-yoku, meaning forest bathing, or “taking in the forest atmosphere” is a form of mindfulness exercise prescribed to support emotional well-being and promote stress reduction. Combining both the physiological and psychological, Forest Bathing had made a positive impact on the health of those practicing and researchers began to take notice. Focused studies in the 1990’s proved that spending time in nature can offer incredible stress relief. It does makes sense when one thinks about what nature provides - sunlight, fresh air, beautiful landscape, various colors of plant life and the visual displays of the stars and moon always seem to brighten the mood. Forest Bathing does have a therapeutic effect on our bodies and our emotions, you will reduce stress and rejuvenate your body, mind and spirit with this mindfulness practice.
Celebrating the seasonal change of Autumn with a fire ritual can certainly provide a festive feel to the transition from summer into fall. Fire ritual or ceremony is a powerful Shamanic practice, used for centuries to release unwanted energy, to aid in letting go of attachments from the past and creating space for new intentions. It is believed that the act of ceremony not only serves to help with the release of the old and making way for the new, it also serves to heal on a deeper level - your soul. Your fire can be simple or more extravagant. When I prepare my fire pit for a fire ritual, I use more than twigs, sticks and paper. I also like to place seasonal flowers within the pit. Adding in smudging herbs is also a nice way to help clear the energy and promote healing. Fires have been used for seasonal celebrations, ceremonies and rituals for centuries. In the past, humankind gathered to dance, sing, feast and burn fires honoring the cycle of life. Bringing this ancient tradition into your modern life can help you feel more inspired to live fully and foster a deeper connection with the natural rhythm of seasonal changes.
Seasonal festivals have existed for many years. One such festival, Michaelmas - also known as, “The Feast of Michael and All the Angels” is celebrated on September 29th each year. Traditionally, the 29th is also the last day of the harvest in the northern hemisphere. The festival of Michaelmas celebrates the bounty of the harvest and honors the story of Saint Michael, Archangel Michael, as told in the book of Revelation. At my daughter’s Waldorf School Michaelmas was a festival where the children dance, sing and retell the story of St. Michael followed by a day of enjoying games, good food and fresh pressed apple cider. For me, it was always a perfect day - the Michaelmas play, the games and especially the glorious golden glow of sunlight shining over the field in which the children played games. Creating a festive day, such as Michaelmas to your own backyard can offer you and your family some fun in the autumn sun while creating a seasonal celebration enjoying delicious foods traditionally eaten during the Autumn Equinox. Foods such as goose, apple, blackberry, carrot, corn and bannock (a sweet bread) have been main staples enjoyed during the seasonal transition from summer into fall. Aster mums, also known as Michaelmas Daisy, are a lovely way to draw on traditional practices bringing a piece of history to your front stairs, deck and yard. Another fun tradition is making corn husk dolls. Corn husk dolls have been made for centuries, Native Americans and Celtic Tribes made corn husk dolls each year during the transition from summer to autumn. I remember making corn husk dolls at my school when I was a child. It was a fun activity and I would like to suggest you make some with your littles ones at home.
Do you have an oak tree in your yard?? The oak tree has long been considered a special tree. Ancient tribes would gather under an oak tree or in oak groves to prepare for events, celebration and hold counsel discussions. Having a picnic under an oak tree and collecting acorns with your children can be a nice way to reconnect with nature, reset your nervous system and spend quality time enjoying the simple things in life.
I hope you can find some ways to connect more deeply with the natural world and receive the benefits of simple mindfulness practices, seasonal festivities, enriching experiences with loved ones and enjoy nourishing foods to support your vitality. Happy Autumn Equinox to you!!!!