Au Natural

We hear a lot about artificial ingredients and preservatives being bad for our health. And with that, many people are turning to all-natural, organic products to live a healthier, more environmentally friendly lifestyle. The reach for these types of foods and products doesn’t stop with humans, though… we are now extending this natural sourcing to our pets and farm animals too.
We love our pets — just like our children — and these natural and environmentally friendly products are becoming more widely available for our beloved animals.
Deb Wojtkielewicz, manager of Horse and Buggy Feeds on Dunbar Street in Keene, says her dog suffers allergies from many chemicals and having the option of all-natural products makes it much easier to manage her dog’s issues.
“I can’t use any of the chemical-based topicals or internals for flea and tick,” she said, “so I have to rely on natural products because [my dog] can’t deal with anything that is like that.”
Horse and Buggy Feeds carries many natural flea and tick products, she added. “We have flea and tick drops that you can put on your pet; they are made with clove oil and vanilla, that will help deter the critters.”
These all-natural products may not be as effective as the chemical-based products, but according to Wojtkielewicz, “If I wouldn’t want to put a chemical on me, I wouldn’t want to put it on my dog.”
Using these natural products not only makes Wojtkielewicz’s dog smell good, with the clove essence, but she also feels more comfortable in her home, where her dog is allowed on furniture and in bed with her.
“She rules my house. If she wants to sleep in bed with me, she gets to sleep in bed with me,” Wojtkielewicz said.
Horse and Buggy Feeds’ most popular organic product is chicken food. “People want organic eggs and organic meat,” Wojtkielewicz said, noting that to have organic food for humans, the animals must be fed organic diets as well.
There is a big difference between organic products and all-natural products. Organics have to be certified and are regulated through the government. These products usually have to be made organically for a specific amount of time, before they can become certified, which usually results in these products having a higher price tag than those not certified organic. All-natural products are not certified, which can lead to a broader selection. However, some all-natural products can be misleading, and they do not always mean they are the healthier options. It is important, no matter what products you are looking to purchase, that you pay attention to the ingredients and ask your veterinarian for advice if you are unsure.
“Organic is not as big in the dog, cat and ‘pocket pet’ industry as all-natural is,” Wojtkielewicz said.
People aren’t looking for organic pet foods or products, but all-natural products are growing in popularity. When it comes to small animals such as hamsters, rabbits or guinea pigs, most of these products have always been all-natural. Their diets are generally natural anyway — foraging on hays and grasses, seeds, fresh vegetables, etc.
According to Wojtkielewicz, the benefits of these all-natural pet products are not having to worry about preservatives. “I just feel like it makes my dog happier and healthier, not putting all that garbage into her.”
She doesn’t think there are a lot of foods out there that are chemically preserved, but Horse and Buggy Feeds makes a point not to stock any such pet foods. They instead try to stock products that are made with high-quality ingredients, USA manufactured and sourced (avoiding products that are imported from China).
Another product Wojtkielewicz suggests for any animal that spends time outdoors is diatomaceous earth. She said she personally uses it for her dog’s area outside, as it helps kill off any fleas or ticks in the area. It can be very helpful sprinkling this product outside around any kennels, rabbit hutches, or any other areas where any of your pets spend time outside. Not only does diatomaceous earth kill fleas and ticks, it can kill off their larvae too. It’s also completely non-toxic, so you don’t have to worry about your pets coming in contact with a chemical you would normally spray outside, and they won’t track anything inside your home from their paws or fur.