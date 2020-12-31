Snowshoeing has been around for thousands of years and was primarily used for survival rather than recreation. Snowshoes allow a person’s weight to be distributed over a wider surface area to boost mobility and flotation on snow without sinking in. Thus, making them critical for survival and migration where snow was prominent.
Our ancestors used snowshoes to forge and hunt when the ground was covered by deep snow; they also made travel easier.
Snowshoes have evolved over the centuries, originally crafted from modified wood slabs then quickly after, a raw hide lacing was added (snowshoeracing.com). As time went on, they continued to evolve, especially with recreational snowshoeing becoming more popular than ever. They also evolved to meet environmental needs and intended use of the wearer.
As snowshoeing continued to grow, other topographical terrain and uses were found. This led to the development of different snowshoe styles. A longer snowshoe is not great for climbing but works wonders on traveling through very deep snow. Vice versa, a bear paw snowshoe is wider and not as long, making them very maneuverable for hilly terrain and deep forests.
Beginning in the 1960s, modern manufacturers replaced wood and rawhide with aluminum and vinyl. Since they are now designed mainly for adventure and recreation, they are a lot lighter, sleeker and easier to maintain (outdoors.campmor.com/history-of-snowshoeing). There are so many different models being offered now: backcountry, running and recreation snowshoes are just a few of the many options.
So how do you pick a pair that’s right for you? Well, just like our ancestors, your choice will be based off the region and terrain in which you choose to experience, as well as weight. Check out backcountry.com/explore/how-to-choose-snowshoes to help determine which style might best fit your needs.
Snowshoes now feature two styles of bindings as well — fixed-toe cord and rotating-toe cord. The rotating-toe cord style is easier to use as the tail drags behind you without you needing to lift with each step. With the fixed-toe cord, the entire snowshoe is lifted with each step. Although the fixed-toe cord might sound like more work, it is simpler to use if you are new to snowshoeing. Bindings also now come with crampons, which help with traction and stability on ice (outdoors.campmor.com/history-of-snowshoeing).
So, with winter in full swing, set yourself a new year’s resolution to get outside this season and don’t miss out on the fabulous outdoors! Snowshoes allow you to travel on the snow and make your winter hike that much more enjoyable. Don’t hibernate this season… head on down to your local outdoor or antique shop and get yourself a pair of snowshoes. Happy trails!