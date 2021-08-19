This is such a fun topic for me! I am obsessed with starbursts and anything in an atomic/space-age style. The 1940’s through the 1960’s design on all levels were incredibly influenced by the cold war, space travel and a more complex world. This was seen in building design, furniture, clothing and anything in between….down to cartoons like The Jetsons!
For those people who love kitschy mid-century (such as me), there is a never-ending variety of things to collect from especially the 1950’s and early 1960’s - boomerang/amoeba shaped tables to starbursts on your dishware to super fun barkcloth fabric with geometric designs to sputnik styled lighting.
When I started my vintage shop almost nine years ago, I definitely had to capture this essence in my own marketing to stand out and represent what the store was all about. Hence, The Melamine Cup. Melamine is grouped in with this time period, but to compliment that, my logo is covered in starbursts.
To this day, the most popular mid-century items reflect this flair. I recall one of my very first house calls in Worcester, Massachusetts. The house was a 1961 time capsule; NOTHING had changed. The walls were adorned with atomic/space age wallpaper, all the furniture and lighting was also influenced by the era….and, there was even a bomb shelter in the basement to boot! Wow….love it.
Many epic designers whose names are infamous were the leaders in style with their works such as Frank Lloyd Wright, Eero Saarinen and Charles & Ray Eames (to name a few). I am also very happy that iconic TWA JFK Airport was saved and turned into a hotel and was not torn down, such a “modernist masterpiece”.
So much history surrounds us through design. Just when you think it may have been a design fad, it clearly was influenced by the times. Take a look around….what might you have or what space-age sites have you seen? Happy August!!
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup. She is past board member of The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a background in career counseling.