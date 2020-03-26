Springtime on the farm is time for planning and preparation. Across the region, as late-season snow can make fresh salad greens and juicy tomatoes seem ages away, area CSA farms – community-supported agriculture, a system that connects the producer and consumers within the food system more closely by allowing the consumer to subscribe to the harvest of a certain farm or group of farms – are jumping into high gear with the knowledge that warmer weather and fresh produce are just around the corner.
“We are super busy right now,” said Craig Jensen, who owns Sun Moon Farm in Rindge with his wife, Megan. “Everything on the farm is grown from seed, so everyday Megan is starting new seeds. Then it is potting them up and when it is warm enough, we can move them outside. I start prepping the field and I want to do so as soon as I can when there is warm, wet soil. About mid-April, we come together where Megan has the plants ready and I’ve got the fields ready.”
Over at Hillside Springs Farm in Westmoreland, owner Frank Hunter described farming as having a “busy season” and the “busier season.” Similar to Sun Moon Farm, Hillside Springs is working in its greenhouse right now, sowing seeds while also looking to the fields and the coming of warmer weather that will allow the little plants to get outside and thrive.
“I’ve plowed in March [and I’ve also plowed] all the way to the 22nd of April,” Hunter said. “The trickiest part is sowing and when to transplant. Our green house has two sections – a heated and an unheated part – and we transition to the unheated part, and then outside to a table, but where the plants can still be covered up, so they get used to being outside.”
Knowing how many seeds to start and when to begin germination is another part of the farmer’s mystique. With almost two decades of experience, Hillside Springs Farm has a pretty good idea of how much to grow and when to begin to hit its target harvest numbers and when certain plants will be available. Megan at Sun Moon Farm pours her energies into planning during the winter months so that customers receive a rotation of veggies throughout the season.
“We base our planning on the expectation of 120 customers,” Jensen said. “Megan plans the 20 weeks so that each week we try to have a salad green, a cooking green, two herbs, a root vegetable and something in the allium family. She might have the same thing for a week or two and then switches. She then backs up from there for seeding.”
One of the advantages the CSA model offers for farmers is the early influx of cash from customers who pay when they sign up for their share in the spring. This then helps offset the start-up costs for the season. Based on the number of pre-season signups, it can help with planning as well. In turn, customers are not only supporting their local farmers, but they also have the opportunity to receive fresh, locally grown produce all season, plus often the chance to try new varieties they may have never seen in a store or even heard of.
“We grow a balance of what we are good at and what people want,” Hunter said. “I farmed outside of Philly and there, no one liked brussels sprouts. But here, they are popular. But I also love variety and with a CSA, it doesn’t cost extra to try a black tomato or kohlrabi.”
Within the region, the CSA model has proven to be very popular among farmers, and for most residents, locating and joining a CSA is quite convenient. Hunter said when they first put up their website years ago, he was stunned when people he didn’t know began to send him checks.
“I think the rise of CSAs was, in part, consumer driven. People wanted fresh vegetables and a road-side stand was not ideal,” he said. “Part was producer driven, as the CSA is an easier way to get started. Our CSA has had ups and downs, but it has been a fairly stable move and it is a good model for farms. The new economic reality is that you can order your vegetables through Amazon, but the main thing a CSA offers is that direct connection between producer and consumer. Our customers support us because they want to see a small farm in their area.”
Jensen added, “I think we deliver high-quality food and flowers at the peak of what you can get in Rindge in season. We can do what the home gardener can’t, or we can be a compliment to the home gardener. We have consistent quality and selection. Other things customers can expect is that as farmers, we want to be part of the community. We have pickup on Wednesday, so that if I have extra in the field, I can bring it to the food pantry, which has pickup on Thursday.”
A staple of the CSA model is the weekly share. Essentially, members are buying a certain portion of each week’s harvest. Some farms have a market style, where customers are given leave to select a certain number of items from a larger available pool. Other CSAs prepare bags with a fresh selection beforehand.
This year, the COVID-19 epidemic may change how farmers handle shares and pickup, but Jensen said they are committed to providing fresh, healthy produce, handled directly by the farmer/neighbor themselves and without any middleman relays from field to store, which increases the potential for picking up germs.
“You can join any farm in the region, and it is more than an individual farm,” Jensen said. “It is a movement – farm and community.”
To learn more about Hillside Springs Farm, visit hillsidespringsfarm.com. Find Sun Moon Farm online at sunmoonfarm.org or facebook.com/SunMoonFarm. To find a CSA near you, visit localharvest.org/csa.