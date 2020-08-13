The inaugural Drive-In Live summer concert series — New England’s largest music series, in fact — is running at full steam and taking on even more speed this month.
August dates have all been filled for the line-up, with events held every Friday and Saturday through October 10 at the south parking lot of the Cheshire Fairgrounds. Attendees, much like they would at a drive-in movie theater, purchase one ticket per mid-sized vehicle and enjoy a full festival-style authentic concert experience featuring an extra-large mobile stage, sound systems, lighting and video walls.
Cars (the lot fits 456 vehicles) have 10 feet of space between them, and park in a staggered fashion for unobstructed sightlines. Attendees are able to bring lawn chairs and sit in the empty spot to the left of their vehicle. Social distance drive-in theater guidelines set by the state of New Hampshire are enforced.
Drive-in Live promoter Seth McNally of M.E. Productions, along with Mike Chadinha, also produces the Peterborough Concert Series. The two modeled this drive-in series after safe and successful drive-in concerts in Europe. Throughout the months after the pandemic arrived, several more drive-in concert series began around the nation.
Drive-in Live opened July 10 with a performance by Echoes of Floyd: A Pink Floyd Experience, followed the rest of the month with on-stage appearances by such national artists as classic rock icons Blue Öyster Cult, bluegrass/country/rock hybrid band Ghost of Paul Revere as well as Aaron Lewis of Staind.
Last weekend featured an Atlas Fireworks festival. Atlas has been known for its unparalleled displays for more than 60 years, and brought their fireworks shows after an evening of the music of The Grateful Dead. A Grateful Jam features Zach Nugent (formerly Jerry Garcia Band) and Tony Markellis (Trey Anastasio Band).
G. Love & Special Sauce will serve it up Friday, Aug. 14. The Philadelphia hip-hop band with its laid-back blues/R&B sound features Garrett Dutton (better known as G. Love), Jeffrey Clemens on drums and Jim Prescott on bass.
Alternative rock band Guster will perform Saturday, Aug. 15, for two performances at 3 and 8 p.m. Formed among friends at Tufts University in 1991, the band has since released eight studio albums and are a mainstay on the Boston music scene.
Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime is up next Friday, Aug. 21. The Rhode Island-based band — not to be confused with the southern California-based band of the same name — is named after a song appearing on the ‘90s ska-punk band’s album, “40oz. to Freedom.”
The Allman Betts Band is on tap for Saturday, Aug. 22, performing two shows at 3 and 8 p.m. The sons of Gregg Allman (Devon Allman) and Dickey Betts (Duane Betts) have joined forces to form The Allman Betts Band. The show features new music, songs from their solo projects as well as classic Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman tunes in honor of The Allman Brothers Band.
Singer/songwriter and producer Martin Sexton finishes out the month with a show Aug. 28. A performer who blends soul, gospel, country, rock, blues and R&B, he has released nine studio albums.
Saturday Night Live alum and Hollywood comedian Jim Breuer will kick off the September line-up with a stand-up show Friday, Sept. 4.
A long-time guest on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” film actor and New York-bred storyteller Breuer made the list of Comedy Central’s 100 Greatest Standups of All Time. He marks the first comedian to appear as part of Drive-in Live.
The series will take place every Friday and Saturday thereafter through Oct. 10, with new shows being added each week.
Concertgoers are not required to wear masks in their cars or assigned tailgate areas; however, guests are required to wear masks if leaving their space to use the restroom facilities. All event staff are required to wear masks.
In an effort to streamline the experience, each show is 90 minutes with no set breaks. Bathrooms are on-site and a sanitizing protocol is in place, but there will be no concessions or merchandise sales.
All evening shows begin at 8 p.m. with gates opening at 7 p.m.; afternoon shows begin at 3 p.m. and gates open at 2 p.m. Ticket prices range from $60 and $159 per vehicle with a five-person maximum per vehicle. For more information, guidelines and to purchase tickets, visit drive-in-live.com or on Facebook at @drive.in.live.nh.