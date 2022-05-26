A longtime centerpiece of Westmoreland has been given a new lease on life, its new owner hoping it will once again become the heartbeat of the small community.
Located on Route 63 next door to Westmoreland Town Hall, Barn & Thistle is a family-owned eatery and gift shop that opened in January in the building formerly occupied by the Westmoreland Village Store.
Barn & Thistle owner and Westmoreland resident Cathy Watson is no stranger to the restaurant game. She’s a former general manager of L.A. Burdick Chocolate in Walpole who was responsible for the operations of both the Restaurant at Burdick’s and Walpole Grocery, eventually becoming the company’s chief operating officer before the business sold in 2015.
After 17 years with the company, she retired in 2018 after assisting the new owners during the transitional period. Even then, she dreamed of opening a family business, something she could pour love into every corner of and fill with warmth and her personal touches.
She created a vision board that she covered with inspirational images that called to her and began to search for a location, even considering building a barn in the field in front of her home for a while.
The name, she says, was a bolt-of-lightning moment. She already knew that she wanted to use the word “barn” because of the strong affinity she felt for its connotation, and “thistle” was a word on a sign she was struck by one day while antique shopping.
She immediately went home and pursued the website domain name and when the Route 63 property went on the market in 2020, she just knew it was the perfect location. Although they didn’t get it right away, she says she knew that it was right and that they would end up with it. And they did.
“I just saw so much potential,” she explained of her draw to the property. “I really want to make it a grounding point for Westmoreland and a gathering spot, a place to grab a cup of coffee and visit. I want to bring everything I know and love to the village and share it.”
Barn & Thistle offers breakfast, lunch, and afternoon tea, Wednesday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast options include buttermilk pancakes with sweet cream butter and warm maple syrup; brioche French toast with fresh fruit compote and warm maple cream; a traditional breakfast of eggs any style with loaded home fries and buttered toast; and breakfast sandwiches as well as baked goods.
A few of the many sandwich offerings for lunch, served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., include the Summer Stuffed Turkey, a grilled turkey and Swiss cheese stuffed with tangy slaw and Thousand Island sauce; the Smokehouse BLT with North Country Smokehouse bacon, layered with sliced tomatoes and lettuce, finished with herbed mayo; the Chicken Salad Wrap with chunk chicken, cranberries, grapes, celery, and apples, tossed in herbed mayo, folded in a garlic herb wrap.
Salads feature seasonal ingredients as well, like the Strawberry Spinach Salad with pineapple, red onion, goat cheese, candied bacon, and walnuts, tossed in mango pineapple vinaigrette; and the Caprese Skewers of heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella, and fresh basil, drizzled with fig balsamic and garnished with a fig jam knot.
Afternoon tea or coffee is available from 3 to 5 p.m., with baked goods, soup, and biscuits among some of the food options.
Watson says customers will ask, “Why does the food taste so different?” and she tells them it’s because everything is fresh and of the highest quality, from the Brooklyn bagels to the local North Country Smokehouse bacon and fresh produce.
“The quality of the food has got to be the basis from where the business grows and comes from,” she emphasized.
In addition to her husband Jeff who takes care of the maintenance needs of this family-operated business, Watson creates the menu with her stepdaughter Cori Hildreth, the cook in the kitchen who executes the menu. Hildreth is also a former Burdick’s employee and grew up working alongside Watson from an early age.
Along with the eatery, Barn & Thistle is also a gift shop, selling a wide selection of items from handmade soaps and chocolate to gourmet snacks and sauces, clothing and décor items that Watson handpicks herself.
Additionally, she feels a strong desire to see that the business gives back to the community and forms connections with its patrons. In December, they held a toy drive for the children of Westmoreland’s elementary school and filled the Barn & Thistle outdoor sleigh with five Santa sacks of toys, along with three sacks of items for the residents of Maplewood Nursing Home. In February, they held a coat drive.
“One little boy started calling it the ‘giving sleigh,’” Watson said.
This summer, she’s invited local artisans to set up tables on the lawn on Saturdays to sell their wares to customers and will also offer a schedule of outdoor music performances.
Above all else, she hopes the patrons can feel the warmth and love she’s putting into the business every day.
“It’s filled my heart so much,” she said. “I want the customers to feel that when they come in the door.”
For more information, visit barnandthistle.com and follow the Barn & Thistle Facebook page for events and updates.