Ask the Cake Breaker

Dear Cakebreaker,
I have been a cook my whole life, but I have trouble substituting. When a recipe says green onions and I don’t have green onions, I feel like I can’t make the recipe. I have a yellow onion, but I know that the recipe won’t taste the same. What can I use? Will it be ok?
Love,
Green-at-the-thought-of-substitution
Dear Green,
I am teaching myself to play recorder right now so that I can teach my daughter. It is part of this new reality where we have school at the kitchen table, half-governed by Google Classroom and half by me. At night, after she is asleep, I watch online videos and practice in shallow breathy punctuation so as not to wake her. I play “Hot Cross Buns” dutifully, but at the end of the online directions, I baulk at the instruction to improvise.
I comply somewhat unwillingly by moving my fingers slowly over the scale back and forth. It will take time before anything sounds right. It takes time to learn how to do something without instruction, and in the meantime, we all need to eat. Be gentle with yourself.
My whole life as a cook and someone with a voice, I have promoted substitution with abandon. I have been a regular cookbook burner. With the current situation of limited flexibility to go to the store, drastically reduced budgets and inconsistent stocking, I should be satisfied that my long-touted advice now finds a foothold of relevance. However, I find myself wavering from my soapbox because despite the fact that flexibility is what this time requires of us, it does not mean that it will be easy. Being flexible in our cooking means there will be mistakes and mishaps, and on days when there is already so much upheaval in our lives, what we need is a dinner that is going to go right. We are already asking ourselves to substitute working outside of the home with in, to substitute teach, and to substitute our social occasions with facetime, all with a moving timeline of endurance. It’s no wonder you would have an aversion to an additional substitution.
My mother called me the other night after a long day in self-isolation with my father near tears – she had endured a biscuit failure. Although I did not witness it, it was apparently a wet and incohesive repulsion, an action both physically and emotionally irrecoverable. Not a baker, my mother normally would buy refrigerator rolls to fill her towel-lined breadbasket, but on this night, without any in the house, she decided to tackle making biscuits for the first time.
While simple once mastered, biscuits, like pie dough, are a complex process of hydration learning through feel. Too much liquid and you make salty cake; too little liquid and you make tough pie dough. To make matters worse, recipes include the same instructions for the use of milk, buttermilk or water, all different viscosities that change the time and volume in which the flour hydrates.
So here is where my hypocrisy rears its head. I love this kind of flexibility, to peer into your fridge and pioneer your own path, but I don’t like it when it causes my mother heartache at the end of a day when things are already uncertain and hard.
The New York Times Cooking section declared to my inbox last week that “There’s no need for recipes now,” but I beg to differ. Perhaps, now more than ever, we could use a little roadmap, a little consistency, a familiar flavor in unfamiliar times. Those recipes don’t have to be new, they don’t even have to be written down, but in these trying times, do not be afraid to be boring. Do not chastise yourself for wanting to sit down to something familiar. We will all be reborn with a different perspective after this ends, but this may just be the beginning. So, in the meantime, make what you know. The world will look different in the morning, but breakfast may not have to… yet.
Something to try and a book recommendation:
Growing onion greens from old onions… To directly address the situation of those green onions, let us look to the onion you do have – the yellow one, the one that is in its offending advanced stage of bulb maturity. Perhaps there is one in the neglected part of the cabinet that has taken it upon itself to begin sprouting. If it has, you’re in luck and don’t have to do much to encourage this growth. You can nurture its initiative by putting it in a sunny window. You can also put the root end, the end that is not growing, in a shallow bowl filled with pebbles and water or a little bit of damp potting mix. The onion will continue to grow greens that can be snipped and used like green onions, as will all of its allium bulb friends including onions of all shapes and sizes, as well as garlic and shallots. Each provides a subtle difference in flavor just like its bulb. This kind of growth is welcome in a time of limitations, and it does not require you to adapt in yet more ways. You are already growing whether you like it or not.
Don’t Throw it, Grow It! by Deborah Peterson and Millicent Selsam. These two plant-loving women empower you to grow plants from food scraps you would ordinarily throw away. It is where I first learned about eating and enjoying onion greens. It is also the book that taught me how to sprout windowsill herbs from my cabinet and grow beet greens from the discarded tops.
Selsam was a biologist and prolific children’s book author. Another one of her titles that might be inspirational, given the times is How Animals Sleep, published in 1962. Interestingly enough, there is no mention of primate-like animals scrolling blue-lit news feeds while lying prone.