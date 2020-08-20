Dear Cake Breaker,
I am staying in a rental this summer with just a tiny dorm fridge. We all know what happens when you try to put ice cream in that tiny cube they call a freezer. How can I get my ice cream fix when I am so materially deficient? What can I do with a fridge?
Love,
In Need of a Chill
Dear In Need of a Chill,
As summer winds its way toward fall, I always look for a way to slow down time. This is what refrigerators do. While their mechanical function is relatively simple, their effect is nothing short of magical. They allow us to suspend time, postponing bacterial animation, allowing food to last infinitely longer.
I have always felt that refrigerators are a magnanimous technology. The “leftover,” my favorite dish, is brought to you not by the cook, but by the powers of the fridge. The fridge also has always indulged my proclivity for procrastination, allowing me to stuff its shelves with endless provisions for a later impulse. It has also housed my excess zucchini in times of need, no questions asked. The fridge has even been a literal place of refuge. Having worked in many hot climates, the walk-in fridge is a privilege few have experienced.
We are in a time when we are asking our refrigerators to do many things. The “smart” fridges of today will catalogue its contents, make grocery lists and send orders for replenishment. But there was a time not too long ago when the cooling qualities of the fridge was more than miraculous enough, and advertisers rushed to embrace every possible application.
With the advent of new kitchen technologies comes an abundance of enthusiasm, followed by recipes that extend the bounds of practicality. When the microwave was introduced, we cooks took to microwaving everything. Microwave cookery books flooded the market with recipes to radiate from morning ‘til night. This natural exploratory tendency has followed the slow cooker, the pressure cooker and the air fryer, but the modern ice box may have been the first technology we collectively galvanized around.
Dessert duty no longer required a hot oven. Nabisco offered home cooks an alternative with an icebox cake recipe first published in 1920 on the back of the chocolate wafer box. Just mix up a few ingredients and let the fridge do the rest.
The American Housewife, in her zeal to embrace the potential of the fridge, jelled and set everything in sight, co-opting a long French tradition of terrines and aspics into something new and retrospectively frightening. There were even savory versions of icebox cakes themselves — layers of sandwich bread spread with sandwich fillings, frosted with unspeakable amounts of cream cheese and mayonnaise. In the United States, these party favorites were last sighted circa 1980. In Sweden, they persist today, reinvented as a modern art form — rosettes of smoked salmon with delicate dill frond accent — #smorgastarta.
The savory side of fridge magic may no longer be regularly practiced, but the desserts persist for a reason. They are simple and delicious.
We mostly rely on the fridge for its powers of “stop motion” or more aptly, slow motion, but sometimes we call on the fridge for its subtle powers of transformation: the setting and the softening. Time in the privacy of the fridge can put the jiggle in the Jell-O and the “oh” in your overnight-oats. We so rarely think of the fridge as an agent of change, yet there is a whole classification of desserts that relies on just this potential.
There are two different classes of these desserts. Some we understand as high cuisine such as panacottas and mousses. Others are considered middle class mainstays, such as pudding, no-bake cheesecake and Jell-O. But whatever their attire, they all hail from the same family of icebox desserts and in this family, ice box cakes are the easiest of all. No stove is necessary, just cookies and whipped cream. In the fridge, alternating layers of whipped cream and cookie become something greater than the sum of their parts, transitioning in texture and quality to that of the first snow. Just a memory from last year, and still too far off yet to elicit a real chill.
Icebox Cake Formula
What you need: 1 pint of heavy whipping cream, ¼ cup confectioner’s sugar, 7 to 8 sheets of graham crackers and your fridge. It would also help if you had plastic wrap, a loaf pan, a good whisk and the resolve to exercise your arm in the pursuit of happiness. (You could also use an electric mixer.)
What you do: Line a loaf pan with plastic wrap. This allows you to remove the cake and cut it into servable layers. Begin whipping the cream and when it starts to look thick, add your confectioner’s sugar and whip until soft peaks form. Start with a layer of whipped cream on the bottom of your loaf pan and then layer in graham crackers. For the magic to happen, the graham crackers must be surrounded by cream. Cover the plastic and leave in the fridge for at least six hours.
What you could do: Anything is possible with an icebox cake. As far as I am concerned, the only parameters are real whipping cream and a fridge, but some people even use Cool Whip and a freezer. Who am I to judge? Some ideas include peanut butter whipped cream and Oreos, espresso powder whipped cream and chocolate graham crackers or blueberry jam, and lemon whipped cream and cinnamon grahams.