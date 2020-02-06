Ask Cake Breaker: Establishing a Bread Base

Dear Cake Breaker,
The take-out boxes and grocery bills are piling up. I am interested in making more of the food I eat, but I don’t know where to start.
Love,
Eating myself out of house and home
Dear House and Home,
Winter can be an expensive time even for the most frugal person. Our gardens are frozen in suspended animation, the sweet sap of our sugar maples has not yet begun to run, and the demands of keeping our houses and bodies warm is high. We can only do so much to mitigate the refilling of our furnace tanks, but we have a lot of control when it comes to the refueling of our bodies. Cooking in the winter gives us the capacity to warm our stiff limbs, our slightly weary hearts, and save a little more pocket money, allowing us to sleep easier at night.
The place I would start is with bread. In our maligning of carbs and bread we have abandoned a more sustainable way of cooking. Most cooking efforts are immediately consumed, leaving no trace of effort, but not baking bread. Bread is cooking made visible, a cooking savings account. Yes it will eventually get eaten, but before then, it will sit like a golden trophy on your counter, the foundation of many meals.
“Bread and . . .” is enough. Butter without bread is nothing, but together, it is the definition of satiation. The bread that you make at home will be healthier than the bread you buy at the store - it will be fresher and free from preservatives. It will also be cheaper. Learning how to make bread is learning how to be more secure from hunger. Bread is the meal that has sustained cultures all over the world during our leanest times, seasonally, financially and emotionally.
There are various levels of commitment in this endeavor, from the very hands-off, to a modality more akin to adopting a pet, but none of these commitments are relentless. All methods of making your own bread are literally filled with rest, for yourself and for the bread. Winter is the time to learn this new skill, while we are close at hand to our kitchens, called to our interior spaces like our hibernating animal kin.
I believe so strongly in the power of bread that I make it in my own home at all three levels of commitment. A couple of times a week, my bread machine deftly kneads and bakes sandwich bread while I fold laundry and try to make deadlines. I also make large batches of flour, water and yeast, storing tubs in the fridge that can be turned into pizzas, pitas or crusty loaves, a method known as the no-knead method. Also in my fridge is my sourdough starter, and on Sunday, when another busy week has passed with no space for making naturally leavened bread, I make sourdough waffles, the lightest and crispiest kind possible. Then I refresh my starter and marvel at the resiliency of fermentation. Winter may not be associated as a time of growth, but it can be a time of powerful transformation in our homes, not unlike the forces of yeast, rising up by the touch of our hands and the heat of our woodstoves, making porridge into bread.
Since this is more of a call of action and contains no helpful directives. I would like to recommend the following resources. These books have been helpful to me but are in no way the last word. There is a tremendous community of bread makers who are also talented writers, you will no doubt find your own.
Bread machines can be purchased for a song at second-hand shops. It is sometimes helpful to spray the interior of the loaf pan with non-stick spray before putting in your ingredients. This way, at the end of your cycle, your bread will release itself more easily from the pan and you won’t lose faith in me or your new bread making friend. The bread machine is also a wonder at mixing up pizza dough or a simple white dough that can be turned into Saturday morning cinnamon rolls. Beth Hensburger’s book, The Bread Lover’s Bread Machine Cookbook is a tome of resources on baking in bread machines and her recipes are conveniently scaled for the 1# and 2# loaf pan sizes commonly found in bread machines.
In 2006, New York Times Food Writer Mark Bittman wrote about baker Jim Lahey’s method of achieving crusty artisan loaves without kneading. While the novelty of his methods are in dispute, he is certainly responsible for re-introducing this important innovation to home cooks. His book, My Bread, is a good resource. Writers Zoe Francois and Jim Hertzberg, in their book The New Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day, have diversified the results of the no-knead method into a magic compendium. This new release of their original book is more user friendly since it also includes weight measurements. This dynamic duo also released a book applying the same method to gluten-free loaves.
For developing your own sourdough starter and baking your first naturally leavened loaf I recommend the book Tartine Bread by Chad Robertson. The text follows the path of three first-time sourdough bakers, allowing you to see baking sourdough as the unique individual experience it is. It is also an awe-inspiringly beautiful book. Don’t let that stop you from actually baking from it.
Love,
Cake Breaker
Cake Breakers were a kitchen tool popular in the 1950s. They look like decorative combs and were used to cut slices of delicate cake with the least amount of pressure.
Cake Breaker, also known as Paige Lindell, has worked in restaurants in California, Louisiana and New Hampshire. But the kitchen she has worked in the longest is her own, spending time washing dishes thinking about love and food, and how they are one in the same.
Send her your questions about Food and Relationships at cakebreakeradvice@gmail.com