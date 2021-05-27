As a Family Grows… 50+ Years at Pete’s

For more than a half-century, the farm stand Pete Janiszyn opened on Route 12 did things exactly the same as the year it opened.
Only over the past decade did Pete’s Stand start to add some mechanization to its farming methods—and now, it’s a farm store.
The family-run business, still located a mile from North Meadow Plaza, is now run by Pete’s grandson, John Janiszyn, now in his early 40s (Pete died in 1997). Among Janiszyn’s first memories on the 45-acre leased farm are plying the cultivator his father, Mike Janiszyn, also stood behind when he was a small child, the handles at eye level.
The next generation of the family are John and his wife, Teresa’s three children: James, 10; Elise, 8; and Oliver, 3.
Until recently, crops were planted, weeded and harvested all by hand. Now, Janiszyn uses a tractor to weed and plant small vegetables, although he still goes back through and weeds by hand.
“It’s reduced the number of times you have to go over the field on your hands and knees,” said Janiszyn’s wife, Teresa.
A Natural Resources Conservation Service grant through the USDA provided two high tunnels (plastic, fabric or polyethylene hoop structures in which plants are grown in raised beds or in the ground) they use to grow early-season tomatoes, and they hope to grow more plant starts under their cover as well as add a third small greenhouse.
Labor has been streamlined and the stand is now operated by three full-time employees who work in the field and two full-timers at the stand itself along with a few part-timers in high school or college who fill in in the afternoons or on weekends.
“In the future we plan to extend our season which hopefully will help retain employees and keep people coming back year after year,” said Teresa.
The most significant addition at the stand is a building to house a produce cooler and freezer, which the Janiszyns acquired from a closed farm stand in Rutland, Vt. last year.
“It’s like it was built for us,” said Teresa.
They brought the structure to Walpole in pieces and set it up right at the farm stand.
“It’s the first time ever we’ve had electricity,” she said.
Refrigeration and running water are also firsts at Pete’s, and it’s allowed for a considerable expansion of the product line in answer to greatly increased consumer demand last season. Local dairy products (milk, eggs, cheese, yogurt, pudding), local meats (pork, beef), frozen products such as pizza dough are now available in addition to other locally-produced items such as bread, baked goods, maple syrup and honey. Coffee is the only grocery item at the stand that is not grown locally, although the company is based in nearby Bellows Falls.
This season’s customers will also see more veggie variety along with favorite mainstays such as radishes, sweet corn, tomatoes and fall crops, including squashes and pumpkins and of course, Christmas trees. The farm stand also grows lettuce throughout the entire season, even through the hottest days. Flowers, herbs, and veggie starts have seen a lot of sales growth at the stand the past couple of years as well.
While little things have changed at Pete’s Stand over the years, the new building has brought the business to a whole new level, said Teresa.
“This season will focus on continuing what we started last year and streamlining, trying to keep everyone safe and healthy and move a lot more volume of customers through than we had before,” said Teresa.
For the most up-to-date information on stand hours and what is available day-to-day, visit Pete’s Stand on Facebook. You can also visit petestand.com.